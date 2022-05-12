Weekly Panchang May 13- May 19, 2022: Check transits and auspicious dates

This is going to be an eventful week as some important astronomical developments are likely to take place. On May 15, Sun, the universal king, will be moving to Taurus sign, while on May 17, Mars – the commander-in-chief of the zodiac – will transit into Pisces sign. In the midst of these transits, on May 16, we will witness this year’s first Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan). This will be a total eclipse but won’t be visible in India, hence there is no need to observe Sutak Kaal. This week, there are auspicious muhuratas available for marriage, purchase of vehicle and property transactions. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious days for marriage are May 13 (05:32 AM to 06:48 PM), May 17 (05:29 AM to 10:46 AM) and May 18 (11:36 PM to 05:28 AM of May 19)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for griha pravesh is on May 13 (06:48 PM to 05:31 AM of May 14), May 14 (05:31 AM to 03:22 PM) and May 16 (01:18 PM to 05:29 AM of May 17)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property this week is on May 19 (05:28 AM to 03:17 AM of May 20)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is on May 13 (05:27 PM to 05:31 AM of May 14) and May 16 (01:18 PM to 05:29 AM of May 17)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury will enter Krittika nakshatra on May 14, 2022, Saturday, at 9:14 PM

Sun will enter Taurus sign on May 15, 2022, Sunday, at 5:44 AM

Jupiter will enter the second pada of Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra on May 15, 2022, Sunday, at 2:29 PM

Mars will enter Pisces sign on May 17, 2022, Tuesday, at 9:52 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Narasimha Jayanti (Saturday, May 14): Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi is celebrated as Narasimha Jayanti. Lord Narasimha was the 4th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On Narasimha Jayanti, devotees take Sankalp during Madhyahna and perform Lord Narasimha Pujan during Sanyakal before sunset.

Buddha Purnima (Monday, May 16): Buddha Purnima during Vaishakha month is celebrated as birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha.

Lunar Eclipse/Chandra Grahan (Monday, May 16): This Lunar Eclipse will occur on the Purnima Tithi of Vaishakh month between 8:59 am to 10:23 am, under the Vaishakh Nakshatra, and in the Taurus zodiac sign. This will be a Total Lunar Eclipse that will not be visible in India.

Vaishakha Purnima (Monday, May 16): Vaishakha Purnima is the second Purnima in the year according to Hindu lunar calendar and it comes just after Narasimha Jayanti.

Narada Jayanti (Tuesday, May 17): It is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Devrishi Narada Muni. According to Hindu classics, Narada Muni has the ability to visit all Teen Loks, Akash or Heaven, Prithvi or Earth and Patal or Netherworld.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 13: 10:36 AM to 12:18 PM

May 14: 08:54 AM to 10:36 AM

May 15: 05:23 PM to 07:05 PM

May 16: 07:12 AM to 08:54 AM

May 17: 03:42 PM to 05:24 PM

May 18: 12:18 PM to 02:00 PM

May 19: 02:00 PM to 03:42 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON