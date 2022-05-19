Weekly Panchang May 20 - May 26, 2022: Check transits and auspicious dates

This week, Venus – the planet of love and relationships – will be transiting from Pisces to Aries sign. This sign is ruled by the fiery Mars; hence Venus here generates a high dose of passion and ambition as far as love life is concerned. This week, the Telugu Hanuman Jayanti will also be celebrated. Apart from this, there are auspicious muhuratas available for marriage, purchase of vehicle, graha pravesh and property transactions. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious days for marriage are May 20 (05:28 AM to 01:18 AM, May 21), May 25 (10:32 AM to 05:25 AM, May 26) and May 26 (05:25 AM to 06:19 PM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for griha pravesh is on May 20 (05:28 AM to 05:28 PM), May 25 (05:26 AM to 05:25 AM, May 26) and May 26 (05:25 AM to 10:54 AM)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property this week is on May 26 (05:25 AM to 12:39 AM, May 27)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is on May 22 (12:59 PM to 05:26 AM, May 23), May 23 (05:26 AM to 11:34 AM) and May 26 (05:25 AM to 10:54 AM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars will enter Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra on May 21, 2022, Saturday, at 8:43 PM

Venus will transit into Aries sign on May 23, 2022, Monday, at 8:39 PM

Sun will enter Rohini nakshatra on May 25, 2022, Wednesday, at 3:06 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Bhanu Saptami (Sunday, May 22): It is dedicated to Lord Surya or Sun God. Also known as the Vyavasvathma Saptami, on this day, devotees worship Lord Surya and observe a day-long fast to seek his blessings.

Kalashtami (Sunday, May 22): It is observed every Hindu lunar month on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi. The occasion is dedicated to Lord Bhairav.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami (Sunday, May 22)

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi (Wednesday, May 25): Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated for 41-days which starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, devotees begin 41-days Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima and conclude it on Hanuman Jayanthi Day.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 20: 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM

May 21: 08:53 AM to 10:35 AM

May 22: 05:26 PM to 07:09 PM

May 23: 07:09 AM to 08:52 AM

May 24: 03:44 PM to 05:27 PM

May 25: 12:18 PM to 02:01 PM

May 26: 02:02 PM to 03:45 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

