Weekly Panchang May 27- June 2, 2022: Check transits and auspicious dates

While no major transits will be taking place this week, there are auspicious muhuratas for various important occasions. This is an eventful week for events such as marriage, purchase of vehicle, graha pravesh and property transactions and auspicious timings are available for the same. Planetary war will be taking place between Mars and Jupiter on May 28, but since they both are friends, it will have a positive impact on our lives. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for marriage this week is only available on May 31 (06:07 AM to 12:34 AM, June 01)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for griha pravesh is only on June 1 (05:24 AM to 01:01 PM)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property this week is only on June 2 (04:04 PM to 05:23 AM, Jun 03)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is only available on June 2 (04:04 PM to 12:17 AM, Jun 03)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Planetary war between Mars and Jupiter on May 28, Saturday, at 6:08 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Masik Shivratri (Saturday, May 28): Shivaratri is great festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Each month, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri.

Jyestha Amavasya (Monday, May 30): Amavasya is new moon day in Hindu calendar. It is significant day as many rituals are performed only on Amavasya Tithi. Amavasya falling on weekday Monday is known as Somvati Amavasya and Amavasya falling on weekday Saturday is known as Shani Amavasya.

Shani Jayanti (Monday, May 30): Shani Jayanti is marked as birth anniversary of Lord Shani. Shani Jayanti is also known as Shani Amavasya. Lord Shani is son of Lord Suryadev and rules planet Saturn and weekday Saturday.

Chandra Darshan (Tuesday, May 31): Chandra Darshan is the first day of moon sighting after no moon day. In Hinduism, the new moon day is known as Amavasya and the first sighting of moon after new moon has religious significance.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 27: 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM

May 28: 08:52 AM to 10:35 AM

May 29: 05:29 PM to 07:13 PM

May 30: 07:08 AM to 08:51 AM

May 31: 03:46 PM to 05:30 PM

June 1: 12:19 PM to 02:03 PM

June 2: 02:03 PM to 03:47 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

