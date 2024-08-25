Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 18 - August 24, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Five of Swords Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Ten of Coins

Prepare for a week full of joy and success. This week, maintaining a disciplined lifestyle may lead to improved health and well-being. Effective communication with your coworkers could facilitate the acquisition of new skills and knowledge. Married couples might find joy in spending quality time together at an intimate gathering. Celebrating joyous occasions at home could contribute to an upbeat mood. It's essential to handle money-related tasks with diligence to avoid financial setbacks. When it comes to travel plans, opt for well-planned vacations over impromptu road trips. Those in the market for a new home may encounter favourable deals. Graduating students may experience satisfactory performance in their exams. Prioritize spending time with loved ones to enhance your overall mental well-being.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Sun

Career: Eight of Cups

Your hard work is set to pay off this week. This week, consider signing up for a new sport to elevate your fitness level. Communicating your feelings can strengthen your romantic relationship. Show some care and attention to ease prolonged tension at home. Projects initiated at the workplace this week may yield positive results soon. Be patient with investments, as returns may not be immediate. A trip abroad could bring exciting experiences and opportunities. Keep an eye on property investments, as some recent purchases may fetch a good price. Students may improve academically by approaching their work from a different perspective. Consider making lifestyle changes for better outcomes. Your optimistic attitude will drive you towards achieving new goals.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Magician

This week holds the key to your dreams. Professionally, it's a good time to seek positive recognition and reinforcement to stand out at work. Engaging children in enjoyable activities can uplift the atmosphere at home and foster joyous moments. If your romantic relationship has hit a rough patch, consider taking steps to reignite the passion and connection. Prioritize your health and well-being, avoiding overexertion or unhealthy habits. Be cautious with your finances to avoid potential pitfalls and serious setbacks. Planning a getaway with loved ones can offer a refreshing break and provide much-needed relaxation. Seek wise counsel and advice to navigate any property disputes effectively. Students can excel academically if they dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to their studies. Don't neglect your social life; nurturing relationships and connections is important for overall well-being.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Love: The Empress

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Page of Wands

Get ready for a week where positivity rules. Entrepreneurial endeavours may flourish, as influential figures recognize your professional prowess. Expect harmony and joy to prevail within your household during this time. However, be cautious of potential financial challenges stemming from overspending. Clear communication with your partner is crucial to sustaining a healthy romantic relationship amidst a misunderstanding. Be mindful of workplace stress and prioritize your well-being to combat fatigue. If planning a trip abroad, thorough preparation is the key to avoiding any unforeseen setbacks. Negotiating property matters may become complex, especially in the presence of elderly relatives. While exam results for students may lean towards the lower end, your natural charisma and social skills will continue to shine, effortlessly fostering new friendships and leaving a lasting impression on those you encounter.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: The Tower

Your goals are within reach this week. This week, there's a possibility of landing a higher position and salary by exploring job opportunities. Diversifying your sources of income can lead to better savings and investment opportunities. It's crucial to address any misunderstandings in your romantic relationship to maintain harmony and trust. Despite any challenges, spending quality time with family can bring joy and fulfilment. Reconnecting with close friends can provide relaxation and enjoyment. Your vacation plans may come to fruition, offering a well-deserved break. Property transactions could yield small profits, contributing to your financial growth. Students may excel in an important exam with diligent preparation. Consider indulging in a therapeutic massage to alleviate stress and promote relaxation. Engaging in social activities can pave the way for long-term success and fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Fool

Stay positive and hopeful this week. Maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise routine could lead to improvements in your overall health. Dedication and hard work in your professional endeavours may earn you well-deserved recognition and praise. This week, you might feel inclined to share details about your romantic relationship with others. Be mindful that not everyone may share the same level of happiness as you, which could lead to disagreements at home. It's important to manage your finances carefully and avoid overspending to prevent financial crises. Travel plans may be subject to change due to unexpected events. Resolving property disputes may be possible with satisfactory outcomes indicated. Students may find completing challenging assignments easier with diligence and effort. Cultivating mutual understanding within your social circle can foster smoother interactions.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Devil

Your efforts can lead to success this week. This week, the support of family members could pave the way for big achievements. Consider making adjustments to your exercise routine and diet to enhance your health. Be mindful of potential misunderstandings that could strain your romantic relationship. Exercise caution with schemes promising quick financial gain; prioritize long-term stability. Expect a pleasant work week ahead, with your decisions leading to positive outcomes. If you feel the need for a change of scenery, a trip could provide the necessary distance. Real estate transactions may yield favourable results for all parties involved. Students have the potential to produce original and satisfactory work. Avoid acting hastily and consider others' feelings before making decisions.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: The Fool

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Three of Swords

Embrace the growth and success this week offers. This week, expect a stable financial situation with income from various sources. Taking initiative at work could lead to a raise or promotion. Be open to unexpected proposals from your romantic partner, which could bring joy. Address any health concerns by consulting a doctor, and avoid self-medication. Despite busy schedules, prioritize spending quality time with family at home to ensure peace. Even if some friends cancel, your trip can still be enjoyable. Before finalizing any property deals, carefully review the documents for hidden clauses. Students may surpass expectations academically.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Moon

Career: Ace of Swords

Positive changes and uplifting moments may be headed your way. Spending time with loved ones can uplift your spirits and bring out your best self this week. Expect positive and harmonious vibes at home, fostering a sense of warmth. Your romantic partner may take the next step in your relationship by proposing and solidifying your connection. However, be mindful of your financial situation and avoid overspending to prevent instability. To excel professionally, focus on honing your skills and addressing any weaknesses. Persistent health issues may dampen your mood, so prioritize self-care and seek proper treatment. Consider postponing any upcoming trips until circumstances are more favourable. Selling family property could lead to significant financial gains for those looking to divest. Students who dedicate themselves to studying are likely to perform well in their exams.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Two of Coins

Your hard work will pay off all around. This week, taking the time to understand your partner better could strengthen your romantic bond. Financially, you're likely to remain stable, with your savings intact even if you indulge a bit. Recognition for your achievements may come during gatherings with close relatives. While stress may be a factor, prioritizing your physical health, including adequate sleep, is crucial. Trust your decisions and instincts, even if they're not immediately appreciated by others. However, be mindful of potential conflicts with superiors that could impact your productivity at work. When travelling, prioritize safety measures to protect your well-being. Real estate transactions could offer lucrative opportunities for financial growth. Some students may face challenges meeting academic requirements this week.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

Stay determined and optimistic this week. Embracing a positive mindset can enhance your chances of success this week. Enjoy the warmth and security of your home, where you feel loved and supported. Spending quality time with your partner may strengthen your bond and increase compatibility. While financial stability allows for indulgence, prioritize your health to avoid setbacks. Take proactive steps to address minor health issues before they escalate. Remain resilient and confident in the face of challenges at work. Consider postponing non-essential travel for a more opportune time. Elder family members may secure significant financial gains through real estate negotiations. Students are likely to achieve notable academic success with dedication and hard work. Despite intense emotions, refrain from making impulsive decisions and exercise patience and discernment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: The Star

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

Visualize a joyful week ahead, ready to unfold its magic. This week, your hard work in your professional life may finally pay off with monetary recognition. Take comfort in your romantic relationships, as they can provide much-needed support. Consider saving more money and exploring investment opportunities with higher returns. Engaging in conversations with elders at home can deepen your sense of belonging. Be cautious about maintaining a healthy diet to avoid potential health complications. If you're planning to travel for business, be prepared to face challenges along the way. Real estate transactions may require extra care and attention this week. Embrace new study material to enhance your academic performance and reach new heights. Stay open to opportunities that may elevate your status and reputation. Sometimes, even simple changes can lead to significant improvements in your life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

