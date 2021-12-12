Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 12-December 18

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Four of Swords

Some of you may have to prove your worth on the professional front. Your ambitious streak and practical approach may help you meet the challenge easily. Saving is going to be your strong forte this week and may go a long way in easing your financial concerns. Businessperson and entrepreneurs are likely to succeed in turning around their venture and make it profitable. Some guests may show up unannounced later in the week and upset your well laid plans. You may get closer to achieving your dream physique with regular exercise and balanced diet. You will need to keep the communication channels open to resolve differences with romantic partner. An impromptu trip with close friends may materialise for some.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Empress

Career: Two of Swords

Standing up for your ideas and conviction on the professional front may hold you in good stead and may even help you in getting the attention of higher ups. Some of you may sign an agreement with a builder to convert your ancestral property into an apartment complex. Your influential contacts are likely to come handy in keeping your chances alive in a competition. A relaxed evening in company of your loved ones is on the cards for some. Those desiring to travel abroad may get the opportunity shortly. Students are likely to be distracted by romantic thoughts and will need to regain their lost focus. Try to tweak your lifestyle a bit to experience how you start feeling better.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Eight of Swords

Career: The Fool

Your outstanding academic achievement is likely to open many doors for you. Recent gains may consolidate your financial position and even enable you to make an expensive purchase. Things on the professional front are likely to settle down after a period of turbulence for some. Some of you may begin the long-pending house renovation or construction work. Your vacation plans may materialize and may bring a break from the daily grind. You may find your significant other in a romantic mood, so get ready to enjoy togetherness. A family wedding or social function may turn out to be more enjoyable than anticipated, bringing an opportunity to let your hair down. Efforts to enhance your appearance are likely to bring satisfactory results.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

Your efforts to attraction the attention of decision-makers on the professional front may succeed as you come into prominence. Money may flow in from more than one source, strengthening your financial position considerably. The entire family can come together for an enjoyable time later in the week. Your dedication and efforts on the academic front may bring laurels and add to the family name. You are likely to enjoy all the attention bestowed upon up by your significant other. Health is all set to blossom as you stick to your fitness routine. Don’t let a situation on the social front get aggravated because of your inaction, it can affect you too.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

Remaining in total control on the professional front or even academic front will not be too difficult for you as you retain your winning edge. Though you may earn well this week, there is need to curb extravagant purchases. You will have to adopt a tactful approach to deal with a troublesome acquaintance. A new love interest is likely to enter your life, so expect an action-packed week. Visiting a fun place is on cards and promises much enjoyment. Some of you may get relief from a chronic ailment with the right approach. Your initiative in organising something on the domestic front will be highly appreciated by your near and dear ones.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Ace of Swords

Someone’s wise counsel is likely to come handy in taking an important decision on the professional front. Peace and quiet at home are likely to afford you an opportunity to relax and unwind. You can focus on land or real estate projects to earn profit. Your busy schedule may make it difficult to give time to romantic partner, but you may manage somehow and keep the romance exciting. It is a good week to finalize your getaway plans with your family as fun times lie ahead. Your workout regimen may prove adequate in bringing you back in shape that you desire. Putting in the required efforts in tackling all academic difficulties is likely to assume importance this week.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Devil

Career: The Star

Stars appear very promising in finance-related matters and some of you are likely to strike it rich in a recent deal. An unexpected windfall too can brighten your finances. On the work front, you may manage to keep superiors in good humour with your efficiency and skill. You are likely to remain in limelight on the social front with your generosity and helpful nature. A chance encounter on the romantic front may turn into something deeper and meaningful this week. Some of you may need to streamline your study schedule to keep up your good run. You will need to be secretive about what you are currently involved in. Avoid shrinking domestic responsibilities to maintain peace at home.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Page of Wands

You may get a chance to head an important assignment on the professional front, opening doors of growth and advancement. Those looking to switch jobs may find prosperous opportunities coming their way. Marriage of someone in the family promises to become a reality, as a suitable match is found. Talk over potential investment plans with a professional advisor to make best use of your money. Those students who have been preparing for competitive examinations are likely to get success. If something is bugging you, the best way is to confront it and nip it in the bud. You are likely to feel more energetic and enthusiastic as you opt for healthy lifestyle choices this week.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Five of Coins

You have a tremendous chance this week to crack something substantial and prove your ability on the professional front. Though you may have been facing shortage of money, but it looks like a sudden inflow of money may help you to meet all the expenses. Seasonal infections like cold and cough can bother some, but preventive care will go a long way in keeping you healthy. You may have to keep romantic distractions aside to focus on pressing matters at hand. Avoid shouldering a new responsibility on the social front for now. Students are likely to perform better than expected with diligence and hard work. Take a break from your worries and enjoy some creative or spiritual pursuits.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CAPRICORN(December 22-January 21)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The Star

You may have to put in efforts to prove your mettle and talent on professional front. Avoid resting on your academic laurels and keep working hard to keep up the winning momentum. Spending time with your partner is likely to allow you to feel connected and cherished, so clear your busy schedule. Financially, your expenses are likely to rise, but you should not worry as it won’t surpass your income. Family obligations may force some to attend a social function against their will. Keep a close eye on valued possessions and avoid those you distrust. Healthwise, you need to take precautionary measures to guard yourself from viral infection. Rethink your travel plans for now.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Swords

Time is most opportune to plan to your much-delayed adventure holiday. It may prove to be the perfect break. Something organised by you on the social front is likely to go off without a hitch and may add to your prestige. Those of you looking to settle down may get to meet a like-minded person very soon. Good profit from an unexpected source may brighten your finances. Avoid being a volunteer on the professional front to keep your work schedule manageable. Don’t take anyone’s suggestion or advice on face value; rather try and deduce your own conclusions. You may be able to enjoy good health just by maintaining a happy frame of mind.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: The Tower

Career: The World

Change in lifestyle in pursuit of fitness promises many untold benefits, so remain active! Businesspersons are likely to succeed in generating new avenues of earning and expansion. You are likely to remain much-sought after on the social front for your wise counsel. Your romantic endeavours to bring a new spark in love ties may succeed brilliantly this week. A religious function or ceremony organised at home promises much peace and contentment. Keep your focus strictly on the work at hand, as not doing so may make you lag behind. Property owned by you may become a great source of pride. On the academic front, you may be able to handle the competition easily with hard work.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

