Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 26-January 1

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Fool

Career: Four of Cups

Some of you may get a promising opportunity to prove your mettle in a prestigious project on the professional front. A business deal that you were after may finally be yours paving way for handsome gains. Positive developments on the academic front may act as a morale booster for some. Sharing your thoughts with your significant other is likely to prove therapeutic. Those getting out of shape may not remain mere spectators, but are certain to do something about it. A situation cropping up on the family front will need to be tackled with tact. Unforeseen circumstances may force you to delay your travel plans. You are likely to remain in the mood for socializing and may enjoy all the attention in the social gathering.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Five of Cups

Whatever is happening around you may keep you in a happy state of mind. Your wish for change is likely to get fulfilled. Those in service may find the week a little hectic but also very productive. You are likely to fetch a property deal on lucrative terms, bringing financial stability. Romantic prospects have never looked brighter, so go forth and pair up as soon as possible. Misunderstandings floating on the social front regarding someone are likely to be cleared through your initiative. Your friends or near ones may convince you to accompany them on an impromptu trip. A promised raise or increment may not materialise immediately, so don’t be in any haste. You are likely to turn your attention to your health and benefit immensely.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The World

Career: Page of Wands

Your efforts to improve results on the professional front are likely to succeed well this week. Your love life is all set to get exciting as you manage to catch the attention of someone you like. Travelling for business may turn out to be more profitable than anticipated. So, go ahead and pack your bags. Your financial status is likely to improve to a great extent as you would be able to increase your savings. Those looking to rent out their house or part of the house may strike a deal on favourable terms. Family members are likely to extend all the help you may need for your plans this week. Envying others’ achievements will not serve you well. By appreciating others, you may be able to improve your image and are likely to be filled with positive energy.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The High Priestess

Your hard work is likely to pay off soon and things may go the way you expect. Your financial stability is likely to be elevated and would enable you to buy some luxurious accessories. You could meet up with some close relatives and relive golden moments spent together. You may need to monitor the progress of family youngster to enable him/her to improve performance on the academic front. Those feeling stressed or overwhelmed are advised to spend some time with friends to de-stress themselves. Tips from an expert may prove valuable in achieving your dream physique. Some of you can plan to buy a vehicle or property. Some people close to you can cause disturbance in your personal life if you are not careful now.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Crimson

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: The World

During this week you are likely to get many opportunities to move forward in your area of expertise. Grab the one most suited to your profile. Some new ways to earn money might come your way bringing stability in your financial position. Those of you in long-term relationship may spend some memorable time together and may decide to make the ties official. The week would be especially good for students pursuing higher education and they are likely to successfully take decisions about their future. If you have been keen to travel solo, now is a good time. A new adventure awaits you. Your health is likely to remain sound and no major issues are expected. Taking up a new sport would augur well for you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Empress

Career: Three of Swords

You will need to be judicious about your decisions on the professional front, as you may be under close scrutiny. There might be some huge money inflow by the end of the week which may help you pay all expenses. You may get an opportunity to accompany someone on a leisure trip which is likely to bring immense happiness. You may have to take the lead in organising a function or ceremony at home. Love life is likely to be great and things between couples will be amazing. Students are likely to excel in their studies and make everyone proud. Your health would be stronger than usual and you can get rid of any past ailments. A packed social calendar may help you let your hair down and enjoy yourself.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Eight of Wands

Working professionals are likely to get positive results of their hard work and new growth opportunities may come your way. Stay focused and be prepared to grab some of the best options. There would be no scarcity of money and you would even be able to splurge a little. Your love life is likely to be exciting and you may experience a new dimension of love. Those venturing on a long road trip are likely to make good time on the way and may even enjoy the journey. You will need to remain on cordial terms with everyone on the social front, lest you need them for something later on. Avoid making investments in real estate now as you may encounter untrustworthy people.

Lucky Number : 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

Some positive changes can take place at your workplace this week. Your colleagues are likely to remain supportive and superiors would appreciate your efficiency and efforts. You may have to remind someone about a loan you may have extended as they are likely to miss the deadline for repayment. On the family front, there could be some issues with other members which can cause anxiety. Try not to prolong any argument. You may have to make efforts to spice up dull romantic and avoid taking decisions in haste. Do yoga and meditation regularly for a sound mind. Students will need to utilise any spare time to enhance their knowledge.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

This week, you will be seen doing everything with great vigour. With the lucky stars shining on you, you may successfully overcome all obstacles in your path. Stay calm and focus on your work, there is a chance that you might get the necessary recognition you have been waiting for. Some important financial plans are likely to be implemented which may yield good profits shortly. Family youngster’s achievement may add to the family’s prestige. There are chances that you might meet someone interesting on a trip and even leave a good impression because of your outgoing nature. You are likely to remain popular in your social circle. Those unwell for sometime would soon be on the path of total recovery.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Devil

This week you are likely to remain thoughtful and determined to achieve whatever you want. You are likely to complete an important project or assignment to satisfaction of all and may be lauded for it. Those of you looking to buy dream house may come across promising options. You may succeed in catching the attention of someone you like secretly. You are likely to manage routine and incidental expenses comfortably. Just make sure you curb excessive expenditure. You are advised to not be too hard on yourself and enjoy spare time with family and friends. You are likely to remain conscious of your health and try to follow a strict diet regime. The hard work of students aspiring to get admission in highly reputed institutions would pay off.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Justice

It is advised to plan your career step-by-step for a better understanding of your future. Business people should ensure secrecy in their projects and deals to win over competitors. You may meet a like-minded person unexpectedly on trip, paving way for a very fulfilling romance. You are likely to find family members very supportive and in agreement to all your plans and suggestions. You will have to pay special attention towards your diet and focus on eating healthy to safeguard your wellbeing. There is a need to remain alert on the social front as someone may try to tarnish your image with loose talk. Your dream of owning your own house may get momentum as your loan application is likely to get approved.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Strength

Career: Five of wands

Unforeseen hurdles may impact the completion of an ongoing project. Keeping seniors in the loop would be a prudent option for you. Those in public sector may have to toil a little for getting leave sanctioned; but it will come through eventually. You may also get some new source of income and expenses will remain in control. You are likely to handle everything tactfully to ensure peace and harmony on the domestic front. Try to opt for a balanced diet to keep your weight in check. You may find your significant other a little aloof this week. Find out the reason sooner than later. For those who are interested in working abroad, they may get lucky. Financially, this may be a good time to invest in property/vehicle.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden