Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 20-February 26

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Tower

Career: Eight of Wands

The week appears to be great and exciting at the work place as rewards and recognitions are in store for some of you. Speculations may be profitable and you may get good financial aid to expand your business venture too. You may be a star attraction of the gathering you may attend with your family. It is a good time to explore real estate deals coming your way as the offer promises to be highly lucrative. You can embark on a much-delayed trip to an exotic place. It will help rejuvenate your mind and body. Avoid digging things on the domestic front. Health looks fine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: World

Career: Two of wands

Your creativity is likely to be at its peak this week, opening doors of advancement and growth on the professional front. Your business undertakings will bring quick profits, keeping your coffers brimming. It’s time to focus on your strengths to tackle all problems with ease. Your domestic front will be blissful and harmonious as you spend quality time with your near and dear ones. Travelling will help you know yourself better, so grab the chance. Those looking to own a house of their own may find the right house or plot.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Ace of Wands

If you are looking for a change of job to another city, now is the time to make the move. The move will be highly beneficial. Some of you might receive surplus capital from your careful investments. A family get-together will bring you closer to your relatives and cousins. Those in a committed relationship may gather the courage to take things to the next level. Making healthy lifestyle changes to your daily life will help you remain fit and in good shape. A Long-pending travel plan is likely to materialise.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Fool

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Career: Three of Cups

The week may bring good news professionally. Those looking for a transfer are likely to hear of their choice posting. Those trying to multiply wealth may invest in the stock market after consulting a financial expert. Handsome gains are likely for some. Meditation would be a good source to enhance mental toughness. A trip with friends may turn out to be more fun than anticipated. Love life promises much excitement as your lover is likely to reciprocate similar vibes now. Strengthening family ties is possible now.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: The Lovers

Career: King of Coins

Your astute and swift decision-making abilities are likely to be noticed by those who matter on the professional front. It’s an opportune time to take well-thought-out risks in financial matters as handsome gains are on the cards. Do not miss on devoting time to your love life. Planning a family get together over the weekend is possible. Buying an under-construction property can be a lucrative proposition for those keen to own a house of their own. Some basic exercises would ensure an optimum fitness level too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Judgment

Career: The Magician

An important assignment or project is likely to be completed with the help of your colleagues. A new source of income is possible through your influential contacts. Family members are likely to be supportive to your aspirations and plans. Sharing inner-most fears and apprehensions with your romantic partner may help find a practical solution. The journey to a new place may open your ideas to new and exciting spiritual paths. Seek the help of a professional to fix the right price for the property you are looking to sell.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Three of Coins

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mood: Knight of Cups

Career: Eight of Wands

Your efficiency and expertise may come in for handsome praise as you complete a particularly difficult assignment or project flawlessly. Your timely action in financial matters may help you add to your wealth considerably. Spending time with your family members, especially the young ones may help you gain a new perspective and insight. Joining a gym or fitness group to achieve your dream physique may prove to be a good move this week. It’s a good time to confess feelings to the person you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Temperance

Career: Devil

It’s time to be a little assertive and present your ideas confidently on the professional front. You may be surprised by the seniors’ reception to them, so shed your inhibitions and speak out loud. A sudden windfall or gain may finally help you make the important purchase you may have been contemplating. You may find family members not only supportive but also full of encouragement for your plans. Those looking for bargain property may find a suitable one very soon. Be judicious in your decisions while navigating problems in your personal life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: The Chariot

On the professional front, the workplace is likely to be charged up with a positive vibe as you remain mentally very strong. You may also be able to finish off your targets before time. An additional source of income is likely to help you get through your financial crunch. Investments in speculations may also bring small profits. Some of you may succeed in catching the attention of the person you like secretly. Travelling to a museum or a historical place is possible for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: Devil

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Career: King of Wands

Some of you rise to challenges posed at the workplace and come out as a proud winner. You may be able to complete the project or targets well before the deadline. This is an opportune time for adding to your wealth with careful decisions about stock and shares. Some of you can welcome new family members into your fold. You may get to spend a memorable time in the company of a romantic partner this week. Undertaking a new fitness training program may show its positive effects on your wellbeing.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The High Priestess

You may embark on a golden period on the professional front as your bosses may be impressed with your work. Some of you may receive long-delayed dues or arrears giving a boost to your financial position. On the domestic front, your loved ones may be in a joyful mood as you spend more time with them. You may need to take the initiative to bring back spark in your romantic ties. You may undertake an excursion with friends to satisfy your wanderlust. A healthy lifestyle may be your success mantra this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Star

Career: Ace of Swords

Promising opportunities are indicated for those looking for a change on the career front. It is an auspicious time to organise a wedding or celebration at home. Investment appears to be a good idea as gains are indicated. Be very sure whether it is love or infatuation before making any commitment. It’s time to be practical and a realist about the affairs of the heart. Some of you may get a chance to purchase property from your close kin on lucrative terms. A vacation would help you relax.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee