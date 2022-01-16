Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 16th to 22nd

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: World

Mood: Temperance

Career: Judgment

Take this week to especially focus on your health as everything else looks in its place. If you are working outdoors at night, you may have to adapt to a better-suited lifestyle. Monetary affairs are predicted to be well in order. Any issues concerning your family will be resolved with positive outcomes. Speak up and voice your ideas at the workplace, they are likely to be appreciated for their worth. Your lover is destined to say yes to all your request. Enjoy it. Your children may demand your time to help with a project. Revere it as shared activities strengthen your bonds.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Emperor

This is not the week to indulge in any risks on the financial or professional front. An opportunity may arise before you to prove your mettle. Nipping any reservations about your relationship in the bud may be the best way to go ahead. Your emotional intelligence and sensibility are your strength, not your vulnerability. Your inherent networking skill will help you score a good deal in acquiring property. A family outing is predicted to smoothen and strengthen your bond. A new romance with grand potential is just waiting for you around the corner. Some of you may plan to redo the home interiors.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Temperance

Career: Knight of Wands

You may sail through this week smoothly if you manage to convince your family of your actions. Curb their disappointment over your career choice or work routine with diplomacy. A wave of positivity will infuse you to work harder. A re-evaluation of your investment plan may be the wiser step. Throwing caution to the wind regarding fitness is unlikely to garner you the desired results. Escaping the extrinsic and worldly chaos with your lover is foreseen. The hills are calling you to promise you some relaxing moments. Go ahead and explore!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Two of Swords

Acting out on impulse may land you in a pickle on the professional front. Being inclusive of your team and subordinates’ inputs is likely to win you laurels and respect. Your efforts to be in the best shape of your life will be appreciated by your friends and colleagues. Investing in your children’s future and property will get you satisfaction and joy. You may be able to secure the required logistics for your dream destination but it is advised to postpone it for now. A visiting guest may take your heart with them on their departure. Romance is going to be in the air around you. Allow it to fill your life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Devil

Career: The Fool

The week is a window to your fun-filled month. Your increased earning is going to be the reason for the celebration. Your family will help you overcome any obstacles you may be struggling with. Your children may take you for an outing that will give you immense joy. Partner’s work engagements may not allow you to spend some private time together. Those working away at distant places may apply for leaves to visit the family. The second half of the week seems auspicious and may carry a piece of good news with it. It may be a hymn for the arrival of a promising affair.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Strength

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Six of Coins

Congratulations on your excellent and extremely favourable week on all fronts. It sure is going to feel like mini heaven. Your mood is most likely to be upbeat and vigorous due to your robust health. Thanks to your dedication and commitment to professional excellence, your seniors may put you up for an early appraisal. Planning and executing a critical strategy may save you from falling into troubled waters. The stars strongly indicate the possibility of a second honeymoon in your favourite destination. Your social hierarchy among your circle will grow exponentially.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

You will succeed in bringing harmony and balance to your life. The arrival of a new member into your family will bring you joy and contentment. Those working in the private sector may face an increased workload but your partner will provide you with their full support and devotion. Build up your physical and mental stamina to meet the new challenges head-on in your job. At the end of the week, you will emerge triumpher. Some of you may effectuate the dream of seeing your children getting married. You may see the week bending to your whim as a willow tree bends to wind.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Hierophant

Cheer up Scorpio! Your week will run smoothly with a little caution on the property front. You may feel the allure of click-baiting schemes to get rich quick, avoid those to secure your finances. You may want to put in a little more effort in your fitness journey. Achieving an accolade for your outstanding performance in showbiz is predicted. Play your cards right in order to land on your feet in a business deal. Your lover may take you out on your favourite date. Developing feelings for a stranger may leave you a little frustrated but the lure of anticipation will keep you hooked.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Justice

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Lovers

This is going to be an amazing week overall. Take a little time every day for your healthcare routine. There may be some unavoidable expenses but your mature financial savings will cover them well. Your quick decision-making skills and reasoning ability will take you to the higher designations in your office. Be prepared for someone to sweep you off your feet with their charms and magnetic personality. A joint family get together is highly probable. Reminiscing about the times gone by will put everyone in a cheerful mood. Throw a party as some of you may win a lottery.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Magician

There is no one better than you who knows the art of being subtle and yet powerful. Your actions will lead you on a path of self-improvement and progress in life. Curb your habit of overspending, otherwise, your savings may take a dip. Visiting your extended family in your hometown will help you with the nostalgia. Investing in cryptocurrency may backfire on you this week if no research is involved. Auspicious time has come to enter into a business proposition with a colleague. Some of you may go ahead and book a vehicle of your choice.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Star

Career: Ten of Cups

New projects will come your way and their successful execution will ensure your growth. Do not be discouraged by bad encounters in love as they add a dimension to your personality. Embrace the learning curve that life throws at you, you will come out stronger and victorious. Use your robust health to explore life through adventurous activities. Provident speculation before making a long-term investment may garner considerable profits. It is advisable to go ahead with real estate investment and merger & acquisition.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: The Magician

Remember to smile a little more daily as your week is predicted to breeze through. Don’t be so hard on yourself with strict and foreign dieting. A little fresh air in the morning with light exercise will work just fine. Prioritize your relationships and social activities as shallow connections and encounters can drain you tired. Wearing your heart on your sleeve may be enthralling but make wiser and rational decisions to go ahead in life. Your attention to detail and smart thinking is being observed and will benefit you shortly. Patience is required while dealing with family and spouse.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)