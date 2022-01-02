Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 2-January 8

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Strength

Only hard work is not going to reap any benefits but working hard in the right direction certainly will. Identify your strengths and weakness. Enhance your inner potential. Students are likely to have a productive week. Unemployed people may relish the sweet taste of their first job. It is time you added superfoods to your regular diet. It may be better for you if you pay all your dues and loans before this week ends. People living in rented houses may experience strained dynamics with their landlord. Newly married couples are likely to be on an extended honeymoon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Emperor

Responsibilities are often like a big cotton bag and look heavy to those who do not carry it. You should be more conscious of your share of duties around the house. Your parents may be relieved to see a fresh positive change in you. Rise to challenges at the work front. Welcoming them with a winning attitude will help you earn laurels. Pay a little more attention to colleagues who might backstab you. Avoid petty politics at all costs but at the same time letting others dominate you may not be wise either. All your worries will be blown away into oblivion when you meet your lover and get to spend some private time together.

Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Colour: Turquoise

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

It is about time you went for a full body checkup. There may be nothing to worry about but at least you can cross it off your list. A tectonic shift in your routine may be vital to your health. Litigation regarding a property in conflict with your business partner may be resolved in your favour. Contemplating a trip with your family to the woods is likely to happen this week. You may be excessively occupied with work-related engagements, which will be easier with your lover’s tremendous support. You will draw strength from them and rely on them in substantial matters.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: The Magician

Risks and opportunities are two sides of the same coin. Since the stars seem to be in your favour on the financial front, taking risks may be more fruitful than completely losing the chance. Your dream of starting a food supplementary brand may finally take flight. Your leadership and love will keep the family united. Avoid any confrontations on the road. If a business trip can be postponed, there is nothing like it. Couples expecting a child are likely to be blessed soon. There may be some possibility of a budding office romance for some of you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: The Fool

Career: Judgment

Harness the magnificent transforming energy that is around you to instill assertive changes in your life. Your gourmet habit may have put a few extra pounds on you which you’re loving. Do not put any work for “tomorrow” as it will only pamper a lazy attitude. An agreeable time is here for acquiring a property. The air is infused with propitious vibes. As a result, you may feel calm and tranquil all week long. Your mental health will be in its prime state. Even rejection from your crush will not be able to destabilize your calm bubble. Give it some more time before you start looking for someone else.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: Devil

Career: The Hanged Man

You may experience an urge to go on a quest for knowledge. You may feel strongly about exploring research papers, books, journals and magazines. Even consultations with experts may not be able to quench your thirst for information. Do not ignore any signals that your body is giving. Consult a professional regarding this. Those suffering from a minor ailment may want to change their treatment. It is time to shine at the work front. You may be promoted or win appraisals early. Romantic life is likely to be on track. Your favourite person may surprise you pleasantly.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Empress

A social-business event may attract some solid investors for your newly founded startup. Your idea may be appreciated and applauded globally. Business is about to bloom in its full glory and so is your financial growth. You are likely to experience a boost in your investments returns. There may be an unannounced guest to visit your family, who will be the source of unending happiness over the weekend. All the travelling plans may better be postponed for later phase. Your lover may take your mind off any worries by recreational activities.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Magician

Career: The Tower

Your materialistic and spiritual goals may clash and come in each other’s way. You must decide what holds utmost importance to you. Giving priority to your physical and mental wellbeing will not be easy as you may have to let go of a lot of your social activities and turn your focus inwards. If you are successful, your body will thank you. A raise and accolade for your skills may come your way. Freelancers must evaluate whether they are being valued in the current arrangement. You may feel satiated and saturated with love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Justice

Career: Hierophant

You may meet your long-forgotten childhood friend by chance and soon go into reminiscing all those sweet memories of the past. It may forge into a good social connect that can help you meet your dreams at a faster pace. The caution for the week is don’t lend money on a good will. Avoid renting your property in haste to anyone without thoroughly vetting them. You may take some time to go on a retreat with your family. Avoid taking short cuts to achieve your health goals – it may certainly not benefit any how.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: The Sun

Focus on things and changes that you want in your subconscious & conscious mind and corroborate them with actions. The art of manifestation may bring you, your aspired results. The week may ignite your sense of adventure and motivate you to seek it out by travelling. You may listen to your calling but be careful. A second coveted source of income may appear and bring you affluence. Halt your thoughts about moving to a new house. Even buying a new house this week may not be auspicious or agreeable with fate. You may say yes to an arranged marriage and it will turn out everything you ever wished for in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Six of Coins

Try to insert order in your life. Balance is crucial to living with harmony and peace. An organised space inspires an organised mind. Your health will support you in all your activities. Research professors in college may be up for tenure. Those in the teaching profession are also going to enjoy abundant luck this week. Staying home may be the best alternative for you and your family. If you are looking for love, you may have to look for a little longer. Those already in a relationship will spend blissful time with their partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Judgment

Mood: World

Career: Temperance

You may be a little complacent about your professionals standing in your career and rightfully so. Donating money to social causes you believe in, may give you a sense of satisfaction and inner joy. Don’t throw caution to the wind. It is still imperative to be careful regarding Covid. Youngsters in your family may reach a rebelling phase. Don’t reign them in using force. It may be a suitable time to expand your business. Go big or go home can be your mantra. Being optimistic in love is good but make sure that your feelings are reciprocated before making a move.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon