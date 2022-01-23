Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 23rd to 29th

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: King of Wands

Let go of all the worries about the uncertainty of the future as this week is going to be fabulous. It is time to explore your potential and not hold yourself back. Attending a family function may put you in a rejoicing mood. There may be an occurrence of travelling in this week. Your spouse is likely to share the benefits of their investments with you. Good times are here if you are single. Someone special may take your heart on a joyride. If you are not yet familiar with the feeling of having butterflies in your stomach, you may experience it now.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

Easier times are envisioned if you take exemplary caution regarding your monetary affairs. Lending money to a friend or relative on goodwill may blow up in your face. A situation may present itself for you to mediate between two scuffling groups. Take up the challenge to promote your social standing. Health-related problems are going to stay away. There may be some instances of mental stress but nothing that a little time off cannot cure. Travelling with utmost precautions will be rejuvenating for you and your family. It is highly probable for singles to meet someone who’d ignite passion in you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: The Moon

Career: Six of Wands

Older people must take extra care of their physical health. Taking up Yoga and Pranayama will prove to be propitious. Your children may take up the financial responsibility of the house, relieving you to enjoy your retired life. Your spouse may insist on taking some time off to go on a spiritual retreat. If your property is rented, you may face up some problems with the tenants. It is an auspicious time to explore your entrepreneurial side. Luck may run in your favour and introduce you to a person who can guide you. To your extreme joy and glee, your lover may ask you to take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Ten of Wands

Career: Two of Cups

You could not have asked for a better week. With your upbeat mood and robust energy, you are ready to take on anything that life sways your way. Professional satisfaction and personal harmony are projected. Any hurdles to your matrimony are highly likely to be resolved. You are probably going to indulge in some serious self-evaluation. Remember that a narrow focus brings big results. You are going to get out of the dating pool as your crush is likely to reciprocate your affections. A strong possibility is forming for you two to get together.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Emperor

The universe is probably conspiring with the stars to bring you what your heart desires. Be patient and persistent about your goals. You will enjoy prime health. Minor ailments are highly unlikely to bother you. Your family may have a pleasant surprise for you. Your plans about acquiring any land or property may not bode well with fate. No task is beneath you and no task is beyond you. Once you put your mind to something, you will get it done. The wait for a romantic prospect may prolong a bit but when it arrives, it will be worth the wait. For now, focus on strengthening your inner self.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Swords

The old saying, ‘Health is Wealth’ may have turned into a cliche but it still stands true. To keep up with the competitive world, you need to focus on your well being. Your obstinance in family conflicts will only harm you in the end. Avoid making any substantial decisions when you are ecstatic or furious. It may come back to bite you. Organise a Pooja or Yajna as this time is perfectly suited for such ceremonies. Avoid being too pally and sharing anything concrete with someone you meet daily while commuting. Honesty and loyalty are pillars of any relationship. Keep them intact.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Strength

Your fate may change dramatically for good. Experiencing the blues in your love life may be due to your small social circle. Get out more and enjoy life. Your exuberant and vivacious nature will help you win many friends, however, you need to cut ties with people who often take you for granted. At work, you are likely to climb the food chain. Artists and photographers may have the most productive and fruitful week. They may get their long sought-after projects and clients. People who work with their fingers as painters, chefs etc may hit the well of fortune. Married people will have a blissful week.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Tower

Career: Devil

This period is convenient for your socio-economic status to rise further up. Watching from the backseat is not going to win you any accolades. You must jump into action. Journalists and anchors may earn laurels in the industry. If you have invested in the stock exchange, you may have to let it sit idle for the week. Don’t worry, it may take some extensive preparations but eventually, things will fall in place. You may have to shift to a foreign country due to work demands. Your long-distance lover may be in your arms before the week is over.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

The relation between inner peace and work satisfaction in your life is directly proportional. You may acquire new projects and clients with your competent skills. Plan a celebration as you may be the employee of the week. Dodge anyone who may try to provoke you to react in any situation. A trip with friends to the hills may be in your schedule. Bringing a little change in the morning routine may break the monotony for some of you. Associate yourself with people who are committed to growth in their careers. Soon you may meet someone who will reignite the flames of desire.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The Sun

Career: Judgment

Your devotion to your work will open numerous doors for you but before that, you may have to go through some hardships. Being extremely cautious with your money may save you from getting into a financial ditch. The devil is in the details, therefore do not make any hasty decisions. Your efforts to string your family together in an intimate bond will earn you respect and honour. You may emerge as a leader if you wade your way out through the turbulent waters. The prospect of marriage is predicted. Those of you who are considering getting into a relationship, this surely is the right time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Justice

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: Ace of Wands

The confidence you have in the people you love is commendable. Instill the same faith in yourself to deal with any googly life throws at you. Your health will cooperate with your adventurous lifestyle. Those trading in gold and silver may see the biggest hike in their profits. Keep your head down and observe the work environment in your newly joined job. You may move to a bigger house with your family. It may take a little time for you to be accustomed to the new normal. Do not judge new love on your bitter prior experiences. Embrace it with an open heart.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Six of Swords

Using your influence to induce positive changes in your surrounding may bring you happiness. It is an amazing week for environmentalists. People working in the creative fields may experience an upsurge in their motivation. Commercial success may not be guaranteed by the stars. You need to be watchful of your calorie intake this week. Taking up a sport or an instrument as a hobby may give your personality the edge you have been looking for. The auspicious time is here for lovers to reunite and rekindle their romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)