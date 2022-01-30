Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 30-February 05

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: Page of Wands

Beautifying your workplace and surroundings will give you the serenity and tranquility you have been missing. Your excellent health will be a source of happiness. You may indulge yourself by doing things that you love. You may satisfy your shopping cravings as your appraisal has arrived early. Your family may invite you to join them on a trip to the beaches. There is a strong possibility for acquiring a new property. Do not wait and reminisce for the love gone by, work on self-improvement and self-love. The right person will come at the right time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: The Hanged Man

Your ruling planet Venus will begin to light up your domestic and love life if you are single. Make n number of plans with your partner, however little chance there may be, they will all be fulfilled. Sharing your financial matters with your spouse is advised. The profits may be optimized. The same thing cannot be said about your relationship with your siblings. Put in a little more effort in spending time with them. Tell your parents how much you miss them by giving them a call. It may be the highlight of their week. Wear your lucky colour on a romantic date.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: The World

The universe seems complaisant to you. However, your reluctance to revitalize your routine may cost you dearly. Consult a diet specialist and fall in the plan they set for you. Commercial success and fortune may elevate your spirit. Even the overbearing account manager will not be able to dampen your mood at the workplace. You may spend your weekend, getting away to a hill station with the love of your life. You will be in gratitude to the universe for making it happen. Hear you singles, give that person a chance who is trying so hard to win your affections. You may be thankful at the end.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Hanged Man

Changes may be daunting but embracing them is how you grow in life. Freelancers enjoying working from the comfort of their homes may have to move to offices. Don’t let anyone steal your credit at the workplace, you deserve to be appreciated for your work. You may have to pay a visit to your relatives on invitation, which may not prove to be pleasant. Expect a good financial boost through your investments. If a friend is in distress and needs help, reserve some time to be there for them. High chances are there for single people to meet someone interesting while volunteering at an NGO.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: Five of Cups

You may have to play the Devil’s advocate while considering new investment prospects. Explore new avenues to achieve financial security. Postpone your proposal at the office to ask for a raise. The week may not be favorable. Your family will acknowledge your hard work and devotion. Turn to your partner to have some mental solace. They will hold you. A sudden plan to travel to a religious place may catch you off guard but you will feel calmer and better throughout the journey. If you are not satisfied with your role at the workplace, you may search for better options as money can only fix so much.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

Over-exercising has never gained anyone anything good. Recognise your body’s limits and signals. Take a break from the hectic schedule and give yourself some rest. The flow of money is likely to be steady. You may find a new source of income in the latter part of the week. Stay away from a person who you might feel is disrespecting your boundaries and cannot take a hint. You may have to deal with an obnoxious relative at a ceremonial gathering. Romantic life is likely to be excellent. Wedding bells are likely to ring for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

The need to express yourself may be high; through art, plays or writings. Artists are in for a fabulous and productive week. You may find inspiration during mundane activities. However, the monetary matters may not be in sync with your artistic catharsis, hence restrict your hand when it comes to spending. Some of you may experience the joy of being first-time parents. Wanderlust may summon you to go solo backpacking around the world. You may also meet an enchanting person on one of your quests. This affection will cling for a long time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Judgment

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Devil

You may be feeling confrontational towards someone and they may have it coming. Address the elephant in the room rather than beating around the bush. Litigation of an inherited land may take up some of your mental space but your rightful claim is likely to be proven in the end. Alleviating loneliness may be your imminent need but, jumping into a relationship you are not ready for, may cause you grief later. Use up your free time to hang out with friends and family. It may be refreshing and strengthening for your bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Justice

Congratulations on reaching your fitness goals! People in your life may notice and admire your dedication to your purpose. Irresponsible behaviour from an older member of your family may trouble others. Use empathy to make them see the consequences of their actions on the rest of the family. Excess workload may keep you in office longer than usual but do not worry as it will be for the greater good of your career. Some of you may move to the next phase of their relationship. If your lover is keen on getting married, say yes, as this is an auspicious time to begin the rest of your life together.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Strength

Career: Five of wands

Your life is going on the right track. You will enjoy your high enthusiasm and robust health. If you feel unhappy and gloom of dissatisfaction around you, pamper yourself. Indulge yourself by taking up more space. Remember that your limits are only defined by you. Avoid going out of the station if you can. Going out with someone who is a rash driver may harm you in more ways than you can anticipate. Spending more time with your family will be stress boosting and relieving. Your grievances regarding your rented house will be resolved in an orderly manner. Your spouse may demand more of your attention and time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Four of Cups

You will feel welcome and valued in your community. With the rise of your social standing, you may have to be more careful of people who call themselves your friend. Your saving may take a dip due to some unavoidable expenses. Hiring a nurse may be the wiser choice for an ailing family elder. Those working in the finance sector are likely to stay late during the weekdays. A distant relative visiting you is likely here to stay. Find common activities to do with your child. Commercial success is important but not at the cost of your family time. A second honeymoon is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The World

The collective income of your family is likely to increase. You may buy a new vehicle or an important gadget. Your parents may insist on donating a good amount of money to religious causes. You may take up on their suggestion of building a temple in your hometown. Acquisition and merger on the business front is foreseen. Expansion of your business is very well within the possibilities of this week. Your search for a perfect life partner may meet a positive end. You may be inclined to talk about your worldviews and spiritual beliefs with your newly found partner, which will lead to a deeper foundation of understanding between you two.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)