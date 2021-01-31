Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 31-February 6

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

It is a very promising week to streamline work that has been troubling you and restore order on professional front. Family members are likely to lend a helping hand during testing time. Those looking for love may get lucky this week as passing acquaintance may turn into something deeper. You need to be very careful in bank transactions this week. Real estate dealing will bring handsome profit.

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The Hermit

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

You are likely to be trusted with a prestigious assignment on the professional front. Enjoying outdoor activities would help maintain good health. You are likely to excel on academic front despite stiff competition. It is an opportune time to plan your long pending pilgrimage. Discussing problems with partner would help resolve differences much faster.

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Emperor

Career: Three of Coins

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

You are likely to see through completion of a beneficial project. You may have to make time to discharge a social commitment. You need to keep a check on expenditure. An official trip will not only be fruitful but also an entertaining one. A property dispute may bring tension in the family. Fast-changing events may leave you confused this week, but you fare well by being a little patient.

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: Justice

Career: Chariot

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

A laughter-filled week is in store for you. Being a volunteer for a new project will help in coming into prominence at work. Celebration at home likely as a family member recovers from a prolonged illness. Love front is likely to shine brightly this week. Lack of concentration on academic front may affect results. Remain alert against getting roped into a dubious investment schemes this week.

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Fool

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Accolades are foreseen for your performance at work. Seeking guidance of an expert may help in clearing an exam. Speculative transactions are likely to yield handsome gains this week. Shifting to a new residence is indicated. Travel plans may not work out as the destination turns out to be underwhelming.

Love: The Sun

Mood: Emperor

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

Favourable stars bring plenty of reasons to feel pleased this week. Giving a new spin to a monotonous task is likely to improve results on professional front. Monetary gains remain far beyond expectations. It is time to give meaning to life through sensible activities, besides bringing joy for entire family. Being complacent on academic front may have an impact on results. Avoid self-medication.

Love: Judgment

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Swords

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Your assistance to seniors on professional front will be invaluable. Continuous business pursuits would bring an improvement in financial position. Good performance is likely to bring recognition on academic front. You are likely to get closer to your fitness goals by streamlining your diet and exercise regimen. An exciting office romance is on cards. A property dispute is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love: Justice

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Knight of Swords

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Challenging assignments are likely to give you an opportunity to excel on professional front. Your performance on academic front is likely to be impressive. A secure financial position is likely to bring much confidence. Family members are likely to be supportive of your career ambitions and will lend support. It is advisable not to push yourself too hard while exercising.

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: World

Career: The Sun

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

You are likely to get golden opportunities to prove your mettle on the professional front. Good showing on academic front is likely to boost your self-esteem. Considering help of an expert in tax matters will help you save much. Good time to implement the new fitness routine. Special treatment is in store for you on an official trip this week. Family obligation would require immediate attention.

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Knight of Swords

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

You are likely to emerge as a winner on the professional front by undertaking something thought to be impossible. Taking stock of competition will help you strengthen your position on academic front. A safely executed investment plan is likely to be monetarily beneficial. Home-made food and preventive cure will save you from seasonal ailments. Acquiring a new property seems possible.

Love: The Moon

Mood: Ten of Swords

Career: Page of Cups

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

The week promises many exciting happenings. You notice positive results of your efforts on the professional front. Your financial position is set to improve with investment in conservative schemes. Relatives and elders in the family will lend a helping hand at the time of need. A disciplined workout routine may take you closer to your dream physique.

Love: Queen of Swords

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The Lovers

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Act smartly to keep colleagues’ faith alive in you on the professional front. You are likely to make good money this week by playing the stocks. Expert guidance will make a remarkable difference in your preparations on academic front. Healthy lifestyle choices will help in keeping ailments at bay. Those looking to rent out property may get good tenants. Avoid committing things you cannot fulfil.

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: King of Cups

Career: Eight of Wands

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter