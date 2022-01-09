Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 9-January 15

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Two of Swords

Everything looks great except your health, Aries. Taking care of your health should be on the top of your priority list. You may take up Yoga for this. Observing your financial intelligence, it should be no surprise that your monetary affairs are in order. Prepare to organise a house party seeing you are getting promoted this week. Someone from your office may propose a weekend trip. It is suggested to let your hair down and enjoy. You will fall hard and fast in love as it is waiting for you around the corner. All you have to do is hold its hand and not let go.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: World

Mood: The Tower

Career: Ten of Cups

Spending quality time with your extended family is highly likely this week. These quality times are the ones that help create sweet memories. Matured investments will profit you immensely but, you may want to reinvest your profits. Avoid travelling at any cost, rather spend your time at home with your children. Inviting your friends at home and going on a double date will spice up your love life. You will enjoy good health the whole week. This energetic vibe would help you motivate others around you as well. Good time is foreseen for those in business.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: Devil

Career: Seven of Coins

It appears to be a good week for you when most of the aspects are well placed. Your excellent health and high predilection for travelling may result in a weekend trip that will leave you reinvigorated. Your boss is likely to appreciate you completing a project before the agreed timeline. The elders in the family may request you to take them on a pilgrimage. You may want to acquire a property now, you have been planning for a long time. Romantic life will be blissful as your lover will grant your every wish without you asking.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

Turning to Ayurveda or any healing modality to treat a prolonged illness will prove to be fruitful. Keeping your mind peaceful and meditated will help you strengthen all – mind, body and soul. Your power of persuasion and strong leadership skills may bag you a much-desired professional trip abroad. Help a family youngster who needs your help with school projects. A legal matter regarding property may clear up paving way to start planning your assets for the future. Harmony and understanding between you and your partner will bless your relationship all week long.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Tower

Signing up online fitness program or dance class will solve all your fitness concerns. A refreshing approach to a cold project may get you laurels and a raise from your boss. Clear up pending dues if any and hold on to the sum of money you are left post that. Avoid seeking any new loans at this point as cards do not appear too favorable for it. If the partner is in the mood, plan a trip with them. Spending some time together would enhance mutual understanding and love for each other. Planning and executing your lover’s favourite date night will get you brownie points as well.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

If you are feeling a little bit irritable and bored, head out for a long drive. Time spent with the fresh air and nature is certainly going to refresh your burdened mind. Monetary matters appear even and moderate. No big or sudden need for money will arise. Your parents may feel a bit distant and disappointed because of your work reservations. Find time to spend in their company. Take up a new hobby that you enjoy doing with your partner. They will appreciate your putting effort into the relationship. Prompt your subordinates at work to start a potluck day – it will help you build a healthy rapport!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Fool

Things look more than satisfactory on the health front. Some of you may want to invest in purchasing a personal health equipment. Your enthusiastic and vigorous approach to life keeps your mood buoyant. You may come to an agreement with your cousins regarding a dispute of ancestral property. No legal counselling is foreseen as of now. You may plan a trip with your lover. You can expect them to propose at a romantic location. If you are thinking of expanding your business or investing in the stock market, you should wait this week out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Judgment

Career: Seven of Coins

Turning to regular stress-busting exercises and a healthier diet has paid off. It is unlikely for your stocks to go up but the good news is that it won’t go down either. It will possibly remain to stagnate. Travelling to the countryside, far away from the noise of the city will do wonders for your entire well-being. If you are looking for a suitable life partner on a matrimonial site, you may have to wait a little longer as the stars have something else for you in mind. This week is auspicious for doing charity and feeding cattle.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: The Hierophant

Put all your health concerns to rest as you will remain upbeat and in a refreshing mood all week. Even the workload at your job won’t be able to dampen your mood. Taking notice of your mood, your lover may propose an adventurous activity like hiking in the mountains or skydiving. It is totally up to you to say yes or no. Address your family member’s health issues and assure them gently. The flow of money is going to be steady. You may take up a hobby you enjoy like painting or culinary art.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: The Empress

Career: Two of Coins

Your effervescent energy will help you glide through a busy week without any hurdles. You may expect a guest this week who is here to stay. Your ideas and input at the workplace will be heeded and appreciated. If you were planning a romantic getaway with your partner, you may have to thwart your hopes as your lover is likely to be occupied at work. Acquisition of a property or merger in your business should be welcomed as this week is favourable for such deals. If you are in a pickle financially, your family will be completely supportive of you. They may cheer you up by exceeding your expectations in a grand way.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: The High Priestess

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: Five of Coins

The natives of this Zodiac will have a favourable week except on the property front. Do not rent, sell or buy any property this week. Sweating out the extra calories in the gym will get you the desired results. You may have to travel to another city due to work reservations. Although you will be away from your family, your spouse may accompany you there. Romance is indeed in the air for all Aquarius. Breathe it in spades. Loaned money is likely to yield you a profit. Reading a new self-help book may change your view of life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Eight of Swords

Career: The Hanged Man

Rejoice, Pisces! Your week has a great many things in its pocket. You are likely to break your own record in seizing a business deal fast. Opportunities will knock at your door. Let them in. Your new diet will help you gain the right weight and muscles. Your family may look for a suitable match for your marriage. Travelling to an exotic location is foreseeable. Curb any bad health vice you have as it is likely to frustrate your lover. Discussing n talking out the misunderstandings, if any, would be a right step to nurture your relationship further. You may buy the house of your dreams this week.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White