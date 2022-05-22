Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 22 to May 28, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The World

Your grit and willpower may define your week. You may be able to make independent decisions. It may help you move ahead in life with more confidence and fortitude. On the health front, you may experience a surge in your energy level, which may keep you in good spirits. Your family relationships may strengthen as you pay more attention to the welfare and happiness of your loved ones. Your financial position is likely to remain moderate. Investments made in the past may not bring the kind of profits you expected. Tensions may be brewing between you and your colleagues, which is likely to make the working environment somewhat stressful. Try and remain tactful all week long. On the romantic front, you and your partner are likely to spend time in each other’s company after a long gap.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Emperor

You are likely to gain new experiences as you move on the path to success. It may help you understand better what the future holds for you. Keep working hard and adhere to your usual routines and rituals. They would serve you well. Your vacation plans with your family are likely to materialize and a fun time is foreseen in the coming days. It may be a steady week on the financial front. Your expenses and spending may be balanced, putting you in a comfortable spot. Healthy habits like indulging in physical exercises and practising yoga may help you stay fit. Things may not be all hunky-dory on the romantic front. You may have to act with patience and understanding to reignite the passions.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Five of Cups

The week can bring some momentum to your plans and goals. Using your skills to your advantage may prove to be beneficial. Work on your strengths and sharpen your skills to keep moving ahead in life. You are also likely to enjoy sound health. Changes in dietary patterns and light physical activity may keep you fit and fine. Substantial money received from long-term investments may help you start a new venture. Some of you may receive an overseas offer, which may not be to your liking due to a low pay package. Decide with care. Excitement, as well as enthusiasm, may be high in the relationship as some of you meet your significant other after a long gap. The week promises to be emotionally rewarding. Interpersonal relationships may strengthen and you are likely to receive support from family elders.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Empress

Your innovative ideas may keep you ahead of the competition. They may help you make a way out of difficult situations easily. Your ability to adapt according to your surroundings is likely to help you adjust under any circumstances. Those involved in the business of trade and sales are likely to see an upward swing. Some of you may plan to tie the knot very soon as you find family elders supportive of your romantic partner. Practising calming techniques is likely to help you get over your negative mindset. The week may be a bit shaky as far as career matters are concerned. Youngsters may face difficulties in settling in their new jobs. Patience will be the key to success. On the romantic front, singles are likely to find a match after a long wait. However, rushing into things may strain it sooner.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Fool

Career: King of Wands

This week you are likely to make the best use of the options that you chose in the past. It may fill you up with a renewed sense of positivity. Do not dwell upon the past and clear all the obstacles that stop you from reaching your target. On the financial front, your week promises to be excellent. You may receive money from insurance benefits. On the domestic front, the week may be quite promising. Peace and harmony are likely to reign supreme at home. Your relentless efforts may bear fruit you are likely to get closer to your dream physique on the health front. Your busy schedules may upset your significant other, creating a strain on your romantic relationship. So, plan your week carefully.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Moon

Career: Three of Wands

This week the divine grace will help you resolve all obstacles that were coming in your path earlier. The start of the week is likely to bring an improvement in your status and financial condition. On the economic front, there may be a growth in your finances and savings too are set to increase exponentially. Some of you may also get a promotion or raise in salary after you complete an important project efficiently. Children and family youngsters may entertain you with their antics, bringing much-needed relief from a hectic lifestyle. To strengthen your romance, make efforts to understand each other better. Giving your love a chance to grow and mature will make it stronger. Adhering to a healthy diet and a good fitness regime may aid your mental and physical well-being.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: The Tower

Envision what you need and it will appear for you right on time. Have faith in your abilities and you will soon have a reason to cheer. Don’t let recent setbacks drag you down. Instead, look for insights on a higher plane. Turning to naturopathy or Ayurveda for overall wellness is likely to keep you healthy, happy and peaceful. You are likely to progress at work as an advanced training course may work to your advantage. Singles may get to meet someone trustworthy, and it could be a beginning of a long-term romantic relationship. Get ready to play a more important role in family matters as you get support from your siblings. Rough patches are foreseen in your finances. Spend carefully.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Justice

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The Hermit

Your creativity and your potential may be unleashed at this moment. Let the artist within you take lead, as it may make you stand out from the rest. Those of you who want to convert your hobbies and skills into a profession might see the week bring promising results in your favour. Monetary gains are foreseen from multiple quarters. Some of you succeed in generating an additional source of income. You may get to pursue your hobbies at home as family members make concentrated efforts to keep your daily schedule relatively free. You may plan an exotic vacation with your spouse to shake things up a little in your relationship. Be very watchful of your poor eating habits or it may upset your digestive system.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Nine of Wands

Career: The Lovers

You may see things clearly and in a brighter light and act according to the demands of the situation. You may start your journey on the road to self-discovery. Astute management of money may enable some to pay off their debt or mortgage well before time. Your talent for improvisation will be particularly helpful in resolving problems. Care needs to be taken to ensure nothing similar happens again on the professional front. Some religious or auspicious occasions at home may prove a golden chance for your family to spend time with each other. You need to take care of your health to avoid falling prey to seasonal ailments. Your marital life could be affected by something bitter; it is advised to remain clear and transparent with your partner to keep the ties intact.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Star

Career: Hierophant

Your skills may be put to the test and your ability to face challenges head-on may make you a clear winner in it all. In discussions, you should stay cool-headed and must reflect on whether the occasion justifies your anger at all. Those contemplating a change in appearances can go ahead. Due research is highly recommended. There may be a new proposition for those looking to expand their wings on the career front. The new opportunity would be well suited for your areas of skill and expertise. Those in business are advised to stay cautious regarding their investments. Matters related to land and property may take some time to fructify. Single people may find it difficult to get a partner of their choice. But don’t lose heart, things will brighten soon.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Lovers

This week the positive energies around you will help you overcome all obstacles that were blocking your path earlier. It will be a good time to put your ambitious plans in motion. The start of the week is likely to bring an improvement in your status and financial condition. Those single, are likely to meet someone special on an adventure trip. Your capability and professional approach to solving problems will help in winning the trust of your business partners. There may be a rise in income and you may finally be able to purchase something of value. Accepting that you have domestic responsibilities to live up to will help in discharging them well. You have a lot on your plate right now and your energy levels may get low. It is advised to include high protein food items in your diet.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: World

Career: The Magician

This week, you may experience a change in the way things are shaping up for you. You are likely to put your bright ideas into action. The week may be quite satisfying and fruitful as far as your professional and personal aspects are concerned. You will be full of innovative ideas and are likely to be appreciated for the same at your workplace. Couples in a committed relationship may think about the wedding. The bond is likely to be satisfying. You may succeed in making some extra cash if you are attentive. Be open to all kinds of endeavours and explore every productive enterprise coming your way. Make sure that you get enough sleep despite your busy schedule else this fatigue may build upon.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON