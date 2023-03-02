What are Destiny Numbers? All you need to know

“What we call our destiny is truly our character and that character can be altered. The knowledge that we are responsible for our actions and attitudes does not need to be discouraging, because it also means that we are free to change this destiny. One is not in bondage to the past, which has shaped our feelings, to race, inheritance, background. All this can be altered if we have the courage to examine how it formed us. We can alter the chemistry provided we have the courage to dissect the elements.” ― Anais Nin, The Diary of Anaïs Nin, Vol. 1: 1931-1934

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It makes sense to think that our Free Will dictates our destiny, which is ever-changing, displaying infinite possibilities, which is why we have the ability to alter and change the course of our own lives. There is freedom in the claim that we are indeed the authors of our reality and with this freedom comes great responsibility. It’s now up to you to chart out this journey of life, it is up to you to create happiness and fulfillment, it is up to you to display your unique qualities to the world and although it might seem daunting, it is the truth and honestly it is pretty liberating once you let go of the fear.

Now that you know that you’re the coder of the simulation and the codes are mathematical, it goes without saying that numbers have a huge part to play in how we receive, use and disperse the cosmic energy that comes to us from our Destiny Number!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What then is the Destiny number?

It’s a cheat code for optimization, so read on to know how to figure out your special number. It’s rather easy, really. All you have to do is add the whole info of your date of birth and et voila! There’s the cheat code to your destiny and this unique energy you will receive from this number will signal your life’s purpose, your talents, your capabilities; your soul’s journey is exemplified in this ONE digit!

Say your birthday is 14th of February, 1983, then your destiny number becomes a sum total of all digits which is 28 and then add 2+8=10, then reduce it to a single digit, 1! Your destiny number is 1! There is another way to deduce the Destiny numbers which is calculated by replacing the birth name alphabets with the corresponding numerals, for example, A is 1, B is 2, C is 3, so on and so forth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Given below is a list of alphabets and their corresponding numbers, so be sure to check yours.

1: A, J, S

2: B, K, T

3: C, L, U

4: D, M, V

5: E, N, W

6: F, O, X

7: G, P, Y

8: H, Q, Z

9: I, R

Now let us put this information to practice and figure out Shah Rukh Khan’s destiny number!

SHAH RUKH KHAN

1818 9328 2815 are the digits corresponding to the numbers. Now let’s add the sets individually. 18+22+16 and then reduce them to single digits, 9+4+7=20, which becomes 2! The superstar’s destiny number is 2! Now try the same with your own name. Make sure to put the name given to you at birth, even if you’ve changed it later, somewhere down the line. The original name always resonates with you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DESTINY NUMBER 1

You’re the Boss, baby! Make sure to be assertive, confident and a go-getter for your destiny is to be a leader. Make sure to develop your leadership qualities and lead with compassion for this energy can make you avaricious and power hungry. Innovate and inspire. If for some reason you decide to shy away from a leadership role, then prepare to face challenges!

DESTINY NUMBER 2

2s are about coupling, so there you have it! You’re all about relationships, maybe a budding match-maker? You must cultivate the concept of collaboration and inspire people with wisdom and compassion. You have a poised, self-aware countenance and you’re here to serve a higher purpose. But first you must free yourself from codependent relationships and empower yourself to find balance as 2’s also signify polarities and dualities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DESTINY NUMBER 3

Omni Trium Perfectum, is a trio of Latin words to convey the philosophy that everything in 3s is perfect! You are “perfect” and unique and it’s your soul calling to find the mystical truth and help others along the way by communicating about them. You have a way with words, so use them with responsibility. You’re authentic and witty, truly the author of your own existence. So, go out there and spread your infectious energy and charisma and embrace your destiny of carving out a niche for yourself and do help others with the same.

DESTINY NUMBER 4

4s are about solid foundations, family, safety, security and comfort and you’ll always have a strong need to establish roots. You value stability, harmony, order, practical application, determination and hard work. You’re an anchor for your family and loved ones, but don’t develop the Savior or the Messiah complex! It’s not your job to sacrifice your ideals or martyr yourself in the pursuit of saving someone you love and if you keep giving yourself away without replenishment, you’ll become embittered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DESTINY NUMBER 5

Adventure and excitement is the name of the game for you, but don’t hang yourself with the rope given to you as a blessing by the universe, always use discernment. You love to adapt, be independent, act fearlessly and this makes you feel free, liberated. But you cannot always insist on having things your way, there are other people too, you know? You’re frisky when it comes to relationships, finding it hard to settle. Ground that energy or else you’ll land up alone. Not that being alone is a bad thing!

DESTINY NUMBER 6

This is the number of the planet Venus, the ruler of love and money, but there is a demure and modest way in how the destiny number 6 natives tend to display these quintessential Venusian traits. They’re not overt, but diplomatic and often they refuse to confront a situation or a person and if the stress of the outside world gets too much, these people like to “nest”! You have a gift of kindness and comfort, and make sure you’re being acknowledged for these, otherwise people will take advantage of you, leaving you drained and spent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DESTINY NUMBER 7

This number resonates with spiritual and mystical energies and if this is your Destiny number, then you have to walk the path of knowledge. There is a deep contemplative side to your personality and an introversion which is why you don’t much care for social situations, instead you’d rather delve into the deeper secrets and mysteries of the cosmos. You’re attracted to Truth in all its beauty and ugliness and it’s your destiny to explore, question, scrutinize and study the meaning of life, “Why do we exist”?

DESTINY NUMBER 8

When you flip the number 8 horizontally, you get the symbol of infinity! There is infinite abundance within you, but in the material realm, you tend to make it all about POWER! Power is not necessarily good or evil, everything lies in how you use the power given to you. Figure out the intricacies of power and how it is such a compelling force in the world as it is your destiny to put power to use properly and help make a difference in the word. While you’re at it, make sure to learn the act of sharing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DESTINY NUMBER 9

9s are about completion and if this is your Destiny number, then your soul has incarnated to complete one or many pending tasks from previous lives. This number connects you to a higher consciousness and fosters creativity, idealism, romanticism and spirituality; it also makes you philanthropic. You care about people, but can appear over-bearing or condescending at times. Your destiny is to embrace the chaos and then create order from that chaos. You are here to become the best version of yourself!

The article has been authored by Tina Mukerji, a soul guide working with Astrology, Tarot, Psychism, Yoga, Tantra, Breathwork and Mantras. She works to discover the inherent archetypes, by studying astrological charts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON