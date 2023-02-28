Zodiac signs most likely to be a billionaire

Aries: A sign with a will and thoughts none can match. A person with this sign is 8% likely to become a billionaire. Rightfully so, considering their out of box ideas and determination to achieve them. Aries like to stand out of the crowd, they would rather lead it than be a part of it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus: Taureans are sweet yet when it comes to winning, they're the tortoise. Day and night they would slowly give their all and get what they want. Therefore, Taureans are 10% likely to become billionaires.

Gemini: They use their brain to its best capacity. With 8% chances of succeeding at becoming a billionaire, they might as well put their mind to it and make it their reality.

Cancer: Cancerians, a 7.5% possibility of reaching billionaire status is worth it. Just how you sail through life with a bit of both humour and dedication. Try sailing through your career in the same boat with this target in mind.

Leo: I want it, I get it. Something Leo loves to say. They love the luxurious way of life and therefore, would work day and night to finally end up in what they define as real life. You have a 9% chance at succeeding at becoming a billionaire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo: Yo! Trailblazers! You know how to work for it and you do. Virgos have this unusual habit of planning the course of things mentally and they then go along that path to end in victory. Virgos, try out your luck with an 8% fair probability of becoming a billionaire.

Libra: Woah Libra! With a 12% chance of becoming a billionaire, you really need to try it once. With your luck and astrology by your side, you might as well become one. Though don't forget to share the benefits with your friends.

Scorpio: You have a 6% possibility of becoming a billionaire. Set your head straight towards succeeding in your ventures and enjoy the victory at the end.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius: Optimism takes you places, but overthinking won't. Sagittarius get it. They define certain goals and focus on them. You are 7.5% positive for becoming a billionaire.

Capricorn: The sign is enough. Anyone who knows even a little about astrology knows that Capricorns are go-getters. Resting is for the lazy, and they'd rather enjoy it at the peak. They are 5.5 % likely to become billionaires.

Aquarius: Aquarians, you know you can do it. It is very difficult for an Aquarian to forcefully like something. But the things that get their hearts are surely achieved by them. You stand a 7.5% chance at becoming richer than the rest.

Pisces: Pisces are a deadly combination of brain and heart. They are the only people who are intelligent and emotional at the best of times. They know how to work with people and therefore, with an 11% chance of becoming billionaires, they might be on their way to it. Also to be noted is that most billionaires belong to this sign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}