Zodiacs and Happy Months: Know your best month based on your sun sign

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20): Arians are known for their optimistic nature. They are always looking at the bright side of things. Hence, you show your best during the springtime. You're always determined to make the best things. You are at your most passionate when your atmosphere inspires positivity. You are also around the loved ones at this time, which makes you feel even better.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20): The bull symbol zodiacs is mostly dedicated to whatever work you're doing. You're also a really reliable one in the room. People put their faith in you to carry out tasks. But due to a lot of work, you may sometimes want to spend time relaxing. So, Summer can be the happy season for you. The time between June to August can bring a relaxing mood for the Taureans.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This Mercury -ruled air sign is known to be rather predictable. Those of you lies under this sign will agree that you like to go on adventures. Hence, having the opportunity to go out and do whatever you want is something you really value. So, summer is the most favoured season for Geminis. As summertime is a beautiful time to get there and enjoy the outdoor scenes. This seems to be the ideal season for Gemini as you enjoy the time the most with your trip partners.

Cancer (Jun22-Jul 22): This moon-ruled sign is really in touch with their emotions. They are not afraid to express it either. You love to express how you feel to other people. You also show a lot of sympathy to others. Cancerians feel the merriest during the summertime. You are always excited to share the moments with people during this time with people you care about. Not only you are happy during the summer, but you like to see your friends happy as well.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23): Leos best month is the summertime. This is specific to the month of August. Leos are fun-loving, spontaneous and cheerful. The summer is the best time to showcase their personality to the public.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sept 23): Virgos always give it to you straight. In order for Virgo to find success they need a season where things are getting quiet, and they're better able to focus on their mood. Hence, the happy season of Virgo starts from October to November, your cool and calm mood will allow you to pay more attention to detail. Your chances of success are greater when you have the time to work in peace.

Libra (Sept 24-Oct 23): Libra natives always search for balance in their life. They want to work hard but also want time for fun. They never want to go overboard on either. Hence, your happy season starts from late September to late December. during this period, nature begins to die, all the leaves starts to fall. So, this can be called the perfect season to restore balance for Libra natives.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22): Scorpion people are extremely passionate towards their friends and family. And this could be the reason why holiday seasons are so important to them. Hence, the season between thanks November to December is the perfect season for you. Because of your generosity and warmness people loved you back. The coldness and darkness of winter affects people's mood and brings them down. Hence, the compassionate nature of Scorpio is very important during this time.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21): The Jupiter rule Sagittarius is a freedom lover with a great sense of humour. To be their best, they need to be in the right state of mind. For them, there is no better time than the winter. Sagittarians are most fun during this time. You get to do a lot of outdoor activities specific to the winter.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21): The Saturn ruled planet, are usually seen as reliable leaders who can get the job done. You handle change with grace and self-control. Hence, your best suitable month is January. Since you're going into a new year, this could be a change in itself. Considering the fact that your birth month is at the end of the year, you're forced to deal with this change.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19): Aquarians are usually busy thinking about other people. And this is why they choose spring season to be their happy season. The love to be around folks. They love bonding with friends and family. It keeps them young. If you are an Aquarius, you would love to talk to people. You're usually the one in your group of friends to suggest a weekend getaway. Hence, this is the time when you are the happiest.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20): The most favourable season for Pisceans can be springtime. They're known as a gentle and compassionate soul. The freezing cold temperatures come as a challenge for them. Hence, this is why they wait for spring with anticipation.