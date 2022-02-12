Panchang February 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 04:27 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Ardra Nakshatra will be in effect . Vishkambha Yoga will be in effect upto 08:41 PM after which Priti will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 04:27 PM , after which Bava will be in effect and Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise: 07:02

Sunset: 18:09

Tithi: Shukla Ekadashi (upto 04:27 PM), Dwadashi

Nakshatra: Ardra

Yoga Vishkambha (upto 08:41 PM), Priti

Karana Vishti (upto 04:27 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:11 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:49 AM to 11:12 AM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477