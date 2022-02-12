Home / Astrology / Panchang February 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang February 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 12 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 04:27 PM after which Dwadashi will start.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:07 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 04:27 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Ardra Nakshatra will be in effect . Vishkambha Yoga will be in effect upto 08:41 PM after which Priti will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 04:27 PM , after which Bava will be in effect and Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise: 07:02 

Sunset: 18:09 

Tithi: Shukla Ekadashi (upto 04:27 PM), Dwadashi 

Nakshatra: Ardra 

Yoga Vishkambha (upto 08:41 PM), Priti

Karana Vishti (upto 04:27 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:11 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:49 AM to 11:12 AM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

