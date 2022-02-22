Panchang February 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha upto 06:34 PM after which Saptami will start. Swati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 03:36 PM, after which Vishakha will start. Vriddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 10:52 PM after which Dhruva will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 07:17 AM, after which Vanija in effect upto 06:34 PM, after which Vishti will commence and Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 06:53

Sunset: 18:16

Tithi: Krishna Shashthi (upto 06:34 PM), Saptami

Nakshatra: Swati (upto 03:36 PM), Vishakha

Yoga Vriddhi (upto 10:52 AM), Dhruva

Karana Garaja (upto 07:17 AM), Vanija (upto 06:34 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:14 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:25 PM to 04:51 PM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

