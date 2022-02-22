Panchang February 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 22 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha upto 06:34 PM after which Saptami will start. Swati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 03:36 PM, after which Vishakha will start. Vriddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 10:52 PM after which Dhruva will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 07:17 AM, after which Vanija in effect upto 06:34 PM, after which Vishti will commence and Moon will transit over Libra.
Sunrise: 06:53
Sunset: 18:16
Tithi: Krishna Shashthi (upto 06:34 PM), Saptami
Nakshatra: Swati (upto 03:36 PM), Vishakha
Yoga Vriddhi (upto 10:52 AM), Dhruva
Karana Garaja (upto 07:17 AM), Vanija (upto 06:34 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:14 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:25 PM to 04:51 PM
Moon sign Libra
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
