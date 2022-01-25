Panchang January 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:48 AM. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 09:13 AM after which Shula will start. Bava Karana will be in effect upto 07:48 AM after which Balava will commence upto 07:10 PM and Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 07:13

Sunset: 17:54

Tithi: Krishna Saptami (upto 07:48 AM), Ashtami

Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 10:55 AM), Swati

Yoga Dhriti (upto 09:13 AM), Shula

Karana Bava (upto 07:48 AM), Balava (upto 07:10 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:21 PM to 03:03 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:14 PM to 04:34 PM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477