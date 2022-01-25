Panchang January 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:48 AM. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 09:13 AM after which Shula will start. Bava Karana will be in effect upto 07:48 AM after which Balava will commence upto 07:10 PM and Moon will transit over Libra.
Sunrise: 07:13
Sunset: 17:54
Tithi: Krishna Saptami (upto 07:48 AM), Ashtami
Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 10:55 AM), Swati
Yoga Dhriti (upto 09:13 AM), Shula
Karana Bava (upto 07:48 AM), Balava (upto 07:10 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:21 PM to 03:03 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:14 PM to 04:34 PM
Moon sign Libra
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
