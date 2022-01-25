Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang January 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 25 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:48 AM.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 09:32 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:48 AM. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 09:13 AM after which Shula will start. Bava Karana will be in effect upto 07:48 AM after which Balava will commence upto 07:10 PM and Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 07:13 

Sunset: 17:54 

Tithi: Krishna Saptami (upto 07:48 AM), Ashtami 

Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 10:55 AM), Swati 

Yoga Dhriti (upto 09:13 AM), Shula

Karana Bava (upto 07:48 AM), Balava (upto 07:10 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:21 PM to 03:03 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:14 PM to 04:34 PM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces 

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

