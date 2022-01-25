Panchang January 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 25 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Krishna Paksha. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:48 AM. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 09:13 AM after which Shula will start. Bava Karana will be in effect upto 07:48 AM after which Balava will commence upto 07:10 PM and Moon will transit over Libra.
Sunrise: 07:13
Sunset: 17:54
Tithi: Krishna Saptami (upto 07:48 AM), Ashtami
Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 10:55 AM), Swati
Yoga Dhriti (upto 09:13 AM), Shula
Karana Bava (upto 07:48 AM), Balava (upto 07:10 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:21 PM to 03:03 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:14 PM to 04:34 PM
Moon sign Libra
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
