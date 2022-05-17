Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 17, 2022

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your financial situation appears to be promising. You might be able to splurge on yourself. You may find favor with superiors and subordinates alike at work. Your health may need to be monitored. You are likely to be bothered by some reoccurring ailments. Your family life may be a roller coaster ride. To keep the peace at home, avoid getting into quarrels and arguments. You may be unable to devote enough time to your romantic life. This may irritate your partner, causing them to make rash judgments. Make every effort to save the bond. A trip, whether for business or pleasure, is likely to raise your spirits. You may be able to enjoy nature. Some of you may not be able to find a good deal on an old house. Wait for the right opportunity to come along. Students’ exam results may be outstanding.

Mars Transit Impact on Pisces

The transit of Mars will be beneficial for your family life. You may get the affection of your siblings. You'll have plenty of time to meet new people at this time, making it ideal for socializing. Single and eligible people are more likely to find a match. In your business, you will make a lot of money and you can also profit from overseas sources, such as import-export. While those looking for a job may get a promising offer during the transit period.

Pisces Finance Today

Today, your financial situation is likely to be strongest. Property investments made in the past may pay off handsomely. Your careful saving is likely to allow you to spend on a high-end vehicle or gadget of your choice.

Pisces Family Today

You need to control your temper or you are likely to disrupt the harmony at home. Avoid getting into tiffs with your elders. You may take it upon yourself to keep your family’s happiness intact by getting to know their demands better.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, some of you are likely to be transferred to your hometown. Your efforts at work may be commended by your subordinates and seniors. Your hard work is likely to receive social recognition.

Pisces Health Today

You need to abandon your sedentary lifestyle or it is likely to bring weight-related ailments like joint pains. Physical exercises in moderation like running or jogging can help you keep fit and healthy.

Pisces Love Life Today

You and your love partner are likely to have numerous fights. This may wear you down. Before you consider reuniting with them, take a break and give your relationship some breathing time. Nurture your bond for it to last long.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

