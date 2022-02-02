Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 2: Your heath is in better condition

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is going to be a good day; you just need to be careful on the family front. An ancestral property may become the cause of conflicts or family dispute. You should take help from elders at home or legal help may be required to sort out the issue. Things may go smooth on the work front and you may find it easy to manage deadlines or project issues with the help of co-workers or seniors.

Some old contacts may get you clients or business deals. Some may have to travel to attend a social event or business meeting. You may make your parents proud with your achievements on career and academic front. Those who are at marriageable age, they may get desired marriage proposals.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Scorpio Finance Today

This is a moderate day on the financial front and you may come across some good investment deals. Try to control your expenditures and avoid investing in any property deal today.

Scorpio Family Today

This is not a suitable day on the family front as a family matter may hamper peace of your mind and need your presence in dealing with it. Someone may fall sick in family and require medical attention.

Scorpio Career Today

This is a wonderful day on the professional front and you may try implementing new strategies and approaches to make your new business work. Some may get promoted to higher positions.

Scorpio Health Today

This is an excellent day on the health front and you may feel energetic and optimistic all day long. Your positive outlook and energy may allow you to complete all the pending tasks and enjoy fun activities.

Scorpio Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front and you may move to the next level of commitment with your partner and think about getting married. A rush of romantic passion and intense love for partner is predicted.

Lucky Number: 15Lucky Color: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026