Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang December 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang December 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for December 10 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha upto 07:09 PM.
Published on Dec 10, 2021 05:31 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha upto 07:09 PM. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:48 PM. Harshana Yoga to remain till 08:22 AM after which Vajra will start. Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 07:25 AM, after which Vanija will cast its effect till upto 07:09 PM, after which Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 07:03 

Sunset: 17:25 

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Saptami (upto 07:09 PM) Ashtami 

Nakshatra: Shatabhisha (upto 09:48 PM), Purva Bhadrapada

Yoga Harshana (upto 08:22 AM), Vajra

Karana Garaja (upto 07:25 AM), Vanija (upto 07:09 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:53 AM to 12:35 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:56 AM to 12:14 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hindu calendar astrology
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP