Panchang December 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha upto 07:09 PM. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:48 PM. Harshana Yoga to remain till 08:22 AM after which Vajra will start. Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 07:25 AM, after which Vanija will cast its effect till upto 07:09 PM, after which Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 07:03

Sunset: 17:25

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Saptami (upto 07:09 PM) Ashtami

Nakshatra: Shatabhisha (upto 09:48 PM), Purva Bhadrapada

Yoga Harshana (upto 08:22 AM), Vajra

Karana Garaja (upto 07:25 AM), Vanija (upto 07:09 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:53 AM to 12:35 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:56 AM to 12:14 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

