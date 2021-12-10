Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang December 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang December 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for December 10 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha upto 07:09 PM.
Published on Dec 10, 2021 05:31 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha upto 07:09 PM. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:48 PM. Harshana Yoga to remain till 08:22 AM after which Vajra will start. Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 07:25 AM, after which Vanija will cast its effect till upto 07:09 PM, after which Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 07:03 

Sunset: 17:25 

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Saptami (upto 07:09 PM) Ashtami 

Nakshatra: Shatabhisha (upto 09:48 PM), Purva Bhadrapada

Yoga Harshana (upto 08:22 AM), Vajra

Karana Garaja (upto 07:25 AM), Vanija (upto 07:09 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:53 AM to 12:35 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:56 AM to 12:14 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Friday, December 10, 2021
