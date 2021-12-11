Panchang December 11: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha upto 07:12 PM. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect. Karana Vishti will cast its effect till 07:04 AM, after which Bava will cast its effect till upto 07:12 PM, after which Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 07:04

Sunset: 17:25

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Ashtami (upto 07:12 PM), Navami

Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada

Yoga Siddhi

Karana Vishti (upto 07:04 AM), Bava (upto 07:12 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:54 AM to 12:35 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:39 AM to 10:57 AM

Moon sign Aquarius (upto 04:17 PM), Pisces

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Upto 04:17 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius; After 04:17 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, LIbra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer (upto 04:17 PM), Leo (after 04:17 PM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

