today panchang

Panchang December 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for December 13 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dashmi Shukla Paksha upto 09:32 PM. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 08:43 AM, after which Garaja will cast its effect till upto 09:32 PM. Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 07:05

Sunset: 17:26

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Dashami (upto 09:32 PM)

Nakshatra: Revati

Yoga Variyana

Karana Taitila (upto 08:43 AM), Garaja (upto 09:32 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:55 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:59 PM to 02:40 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:23 AM to 09:40 AM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, LIbra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

