Panchang December 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dashmi Shukla Paksha upto 09:32 PM. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 08:43 AM, after which Garaja will cast its effect till upto 09:32 PM. Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 07:05

Sunset: 17:26

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Dashami (upto 09:32 PM)

Nakshatra: Revati

Yoga Variyana

Karana Taitila (upto 08:43 AM), Garaja (upto 09:32 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:55 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:59 PM to 02:40 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:23 AM to 09:40 AM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, LIbra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

