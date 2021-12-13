Panchang December 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Dashmi Shukla Paksha upto 09:32 PM. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 08:43 AM, after which Garaja will cast its effect till upto 09:32 PM. Moon will transit over Pisces.
Sunrise: 07:05
Sunset: 17:26
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Dashami (upto 09:32 PM)
Nakshatra: Revati
Yoga Variyana
Karana Taitila (upto 08:43 AM), Garaja (upto 09:32 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:55 AM to 12:36 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:59 PM to 02:40 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:23 AM to 09:40 AM
Moon sign Pisces
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, LIbra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Leo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
