Panchang December 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for December 14 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 11:35 PM after which Dwadashi will start.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 11:35 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect. Parigha Yoga will be in effect. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 10:30 AM, after which Vishti will cast its effect till upto 11:35 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Aries. 

Sunrise: 07:06 

Sunset: 17:26 

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Ekadashi (upto 11:35 PM), Dwadashi

 Nakshatra: Ashwini 

Yoga Parigha

Karana Vanija (upto 10:30 AM), Vishti (upto 11:35 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:55 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:59 PM to 02:41 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:51 PM to 04:08 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

