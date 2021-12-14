Panchang December 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 14 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 11:35 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect. Parigha Yoga will be in effect. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 10:30 AM, after which Vishti will cast its effect till upto 11:35 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise: 07:06
Sunset: 17:26
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Ekadashi (upto 11:35 PM), Dwadashi
Nakshatra: Ashwini
Yoga Parigha
Karana Vanija (upto 10:30 AM), Vishti (upto 11:35 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:55 AM to 12:36 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:59 PM to 02:41 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:51 PM to 04:08 PM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
