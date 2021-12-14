Panchang December 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 11:35 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect. Parigha Yoga will be in effect. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 10:30 AM, after which Vishti will cast its effect till upto 11:35 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

Sunrise: 07:06

Sunset: 17:26

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Ekadashi (upto 11:35 PM), Dwadashi

Nakshatra: Ashwini

Yoga Parigha

Karana Vanija (upto 10:30 AM), Vishti (upto 11:35 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:55 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:59 PM to 02:41 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:51 PM to 04:08 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

