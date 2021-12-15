Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang December 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for December 15 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha.  Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect. Shiva Yoga will be in effect. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 12:46 PM, after which Balava  will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

 

Sunrise: 07:06

 Sunset: 17:26

 Tithi: Shukla Paksha Dwadashi

 Nakshatra: Bharani 

Yoga Shiva

Karana Bava upto 12:46 PM, Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:00 PM to 02:41 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:16 PM to 01:34 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

