Panchang December 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 15 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect. Shiva Yoga will be in effect. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 12:46 PM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise: 07:06
Sunset: 17:26
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Dwadashi
Nakshatra: Bharani
Yoga Shiva
Karana Bava upto 12:46 PM, Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:00 PM to 02:41 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:16 PM to 01:34 PM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
