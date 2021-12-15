Panchang December 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect. Shiva Yoga will be in effect. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 12:46 PM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

Sunrise: 07:06

Sunset: 17:26

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Dwadashi

Nakshatra: Bharani

Yoga Shiva

Karana Bava upto 12:46 PM, Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:00 PM to 02:41 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:16 PM to 01:34 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

