Panchang December 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:35 AM after which Krittika. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 07:18 AM after which Siddha will start . Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 03:20 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise: 07:07
Sunset: 17:27
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Trayodashi
Nakshatra: Bharani (upto 07:35 AM), Krittika
Yoga Shiva (upto 07:18 AM ), Siddha
Karana Kaulava (upto 03:20 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:56 AM to 12:37 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:00 PM to 02:41 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:34 PM to 02:52 PM
Moon sign Aries (upto 02:21 PM), Taurus
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 2:21 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, After 2:21 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo (upto 2:21 PM), Libra (after 2:22 PM)
HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
