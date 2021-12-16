Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang December 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang December 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for December 16 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:35 AM after which Krittika. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 07:18 AM after which Siddha will start . Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 03:20 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

Sunrise: 07:07

 Sunset: 17:27 

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Trayodashi 

Nakshatra: Bharani (upto 07:35 AM), Krittika 

Yoga Shiva (upto 07:18 AM ), Siddha

Karana Kaulava (upto 03:20 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:56 AM to 12:37 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:00 PM to 02:41 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:34 PM to 02:52 PM

Moon sign Aries (upto 02:21 PM), Taurus

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 2:21 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, After 2:21 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo (upto 2:21 PM), Libra (after 2:22 PM)

 

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP