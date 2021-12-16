Panchang December 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:35 AM after which Krittika. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 07:18 AM after which Siddha will start . Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 03:20 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

Sunrise: 07:07

Sunset: 17:27

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Trayodashi

Nakshatra: Bharani (upto 07:35 AM), Krittika

Yoga Shiva (upto 07:18 AM ), Siddha

Karana Kaulava (upto 03:20 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:56 AM to 12:37 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:00 PM to 02:41 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:34 PM to 02:52 PM

Moon sign Aries (upto 02:21 PM), Taurus

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 2:21 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, After 2:21 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo (upto 2:21 PM), Libra (after 2:22 PM)

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779