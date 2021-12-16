Panchang December 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 16 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:35 AM after which Krittika. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 07:18 AM after which Siddha will start . Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 03:20 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise: 07:07
Sunset: 17:27
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Trayodashi
Nakshatra: Bharani (upto 07:35 AM), Krittika
Yoga Shiva (upto 07:18 AM ), Siddha
Karana Kaulava (upto 03:20 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:56 AM to 12:37 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:00 PM to 02:41 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:34 PM to 02:52 PM
Moon sign Aries (upto 02:21 PM), Taurus
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 2:21 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, After 2:21 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo (upto 2:21 PM), Libra (after 2:22 PM)
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779