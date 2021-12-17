Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang December 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang December 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for December 17 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha.
Published on Dec 17, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha. Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:41 AM after which Rohini will start. Siddha Yoga will be in effect upto 08:14 AM after which Sadhya will start . Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 06:02 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise: 07:08 

Sunset: 17:27 

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi 

Nakshatra: Krittika (upto 10:41 AM), Rohini 

Yoga Siddha (upto 08:14 AM), Sadhya

Karana Garaja (upto 06:02 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:57 AM to 12:38 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:01 PM to 02:42 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:00 AM to 12:17 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Friday, December 17, 2021
