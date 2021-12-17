Panchang December 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha. Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:41 AM after which Rohini will start. Siddha Yoga will be in effect upto 08:14 AM after which Sadhya will start . Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 06:02 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise: 07:08

Sunset: 17:27

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi

Nakshatra: Krittika (upto 10:41 AM), Rohini

Yoga Siddha (upto 08:14 AM), Sadhya

Karana Garaja (upto 06:02 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:57 AM to 12:38 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:01 PM to 02:42 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:00 AM to 12:17 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779