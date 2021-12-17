Panchang December 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 17 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha. Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:41 AM after which Rohini will start. Siddha Yoga will be in effect upto 08:14 AM after which Sadhya will start . Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 06:02 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.
Sunrise: 07:08
Sunset: 17:27
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi
Nakshatra: Krittika (upto 10:41 AM), Rohini
Yoga Siddha (upto 08:14 AM), Sadhya
Karana Garaja (upto 06:02 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:57 AM to 12:38 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:01 PM to 02:42 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:00 AM to 12:17 PM
Moon sign Taurus
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Libra
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
