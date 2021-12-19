Panchang December 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha upto 10:05 AM after which Pratipada will start. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:53 PM after which Ardra will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 10:10 AM after which Shukla will start . Karana Bava will cast its effect till 10:05 AM, after which Balava will cast its effect upto 11:22 PM , after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Gemini .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunrise: 07:09

Sunset: 17:28

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Purnima (upto 10:05 AM), Pratipada

Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha (upto 04:53 PM), Ardra

Yoga Shubha (upto 10:10 AM), Shukla

Karana Bava (upto 10:05 AM), Balava (upto 11:22 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:58 AM to 12:39 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:01 PM to 02:43 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:10 PM to 05:28 PM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779