Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang December 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang December 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for December 19 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha upto 10:05 AM after which Pratipada will start.
Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha upto 10:05 AM after which Pratipada will start.
Published on Dec 19, 2021 03:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha upto 10:05 AM after which Pratipada will start. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:53 PM after which Ardra will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 10:10 AM after which Shukla will start . Karana Bava will cast its effect till 10:05 AM, after which Balava will cast its effect upto 11:22 PM , after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Gemini  .

 

Sunrise: 07:09

 Sunset: 17:28

 Tithi: Shukla Paksha Purnima (upto 10:05 AM), Pratipada

 Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha (upto 04:53 PM), Ardra 

Yoga Shubha (upto 10:10 AM), Shukla

Karana Bava (upto 10:05 AM), Balava (upto 11:22 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:58 AM to 12:39 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:01 PM to 02:43 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:10 PM to 05:28 PM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs hindu calendar astrology + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out