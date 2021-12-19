Panchang December 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 19 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha upto 10:05 AM after which Pratipada will start. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:53 PM after which Ardra will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 10:10 AM after which Shukla will start . Karana Bava will cast its effect till 10:05 AM, after which Balava will cast its effect upto 11:22 PM , after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Gemini .
Sunrise: 07:09
Sunset: 17:28
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Purnima (upto 10:05 AM), Pratipada
Nakshatra: Mrigashirsha (upto 04:53 PM), Ardra
Yoga Shubha (upto 10:10 AM), Shukla
Karana Bava (upto 10:05 AM), Balava (upto 11:22 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:58 AM to 12:39 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:01 PM to 02:43 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:10 PM to 05:28 PM
Moon sign Gemini
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779