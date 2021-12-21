Panchang December 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 20 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Krishna of Dwitiya Paksha upto 02:53 PM after which Tritiya will start. Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:25 PM. Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 02:53 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.
Sunrise: 07:10 AM
Sunset: 17:29
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Dwitiya (upto 02:53 PM), Tritiya
Nakshatra: Punarvasu (upto 10:25 PM)
Yoga Brahma (upto 11:38 AM), Indra
Karana Garaja (upto 02:53 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:59 AM to 12:40 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:02 PM to 02:44 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:54 PM to 04:11 PM
Moon sign Gemini (upto 03:47 PM), Cancer
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 3:47 PM: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn; After 3:47 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio (upto 3:47 PM), Sagittarius (after 3:47 PM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
