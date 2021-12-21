Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang December 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang December 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for December 20 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Krishna of Dwitiya Paksha upto 02:53 PM after which Tritiya will start.
Today is Krishna of Dwitiya Paksha upto 02:53 PM after which Tritiya will start.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Krishna of Dwitiya Paksha upto 02:53 PM after which Tritiya will start. Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:25 PM. Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 02:53 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise: 07:10 AM

Sunset: 17:29 

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Dwitiya (upto 02:53 PM), Tritiya 

Nakshatra: Punarvasu (upto 10:25 PM) 

Yoga Brahma (upto 11:38 AM), Indra

Karana Garaja (upto 02:53 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:59 AM to 12:40 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:02 PM to 02:44 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:54 PM to 04:11 PM

Moon sign Gemini (upto 03:47 PM), Cancer

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 3:47 PM: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn; After 3:47 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio (upto 3:47 PM), Sagittarius (after 3:47 PM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology sun signs
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out