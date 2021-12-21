Panchang December 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Krishna of Dwitiya Paksha upto 02:53 PM after which Tritiya will start. Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:25 PM. Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 02:53 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise: 07:10 AM

Sunset: 17:29

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Dwitiya (upto 02:53 PM), Tritiya

Nakshatra: Punarvasu (upto 10:25 PM)

Yoga Brahma (upto 11:38 AM), Indra

Karana Garaja (upto 02:53 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:59 AM to 12:40 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:02 PM to 02:44 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:54 PM to 04:11 PM

Moon sign Gemini (upto 03:47 PM), Cancer

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 3:47 PM: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn; After 3:47 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio (upto 3:47 PM), Sagittarius (after 3:47 PM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

