Panchang December 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 04:52 PM after which Chaturthi will start. Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect. Indra Yoga will be in effect upto 12:04 PM after which Vaidhriti will start . Karana Vishti will cast its effect till 07:24 AM, after which Vishti will cast its effect upto 04:52 PM , after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Cancer .
Sunrise: 07:10
Sunset: 17:29
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Tritiya (upto 04:52 PM), Chaturthi
Nakshatra: Pushya
Yoga Indra (upto 12:04 PM), Vaidhriti
Karana Vishti (upto 04:52 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:03 PM to 02:44 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:20 PM to 01:37 PM
Moon sign Cancer
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
