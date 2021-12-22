Panchang December 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 04:52 PM after which Chaturthi will start. Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect. Indra Yoga will be in effect upto 12:04 PM after which Vaidhriti will start . Karana Vishti will cast its effect till 07:24 AM, after which Vishti will cast its effect upto 04:52 PM , after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Cancer .

Sunrise: 07:10

Sunset: 17:29

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Tritiya (upto 04:52 PM), Chaturthi

Nakshatra: Pushya

Yoga Indra (upto 12:04 PM), Vaidhriti

Karana Vishti (upto 04:52 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:03 PM to 02:44 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:20 PM to 01:37 PM

Moon sign Cancer

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

