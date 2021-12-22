Panchang December 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 22 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 04:52 PM after which Chaturthi will start. Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect. Indra Yoga will be in effect upto 12:04 PM after which Vaidhriti will start . Karana Vishti will cast its effect till 07:24 AM, after which Vishti will cast its effect upto 04:52 PM , after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Cancer .
Sunrise: 07:10
Sunset: 17:29
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Tritiya (upto 04:52 PM), Chaturthi
Nakshatra: Pushya
Yoga Indra (upto 12:04 PM), Vaidhriti
Karana Vishti (upto 04:52 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:03 PM to 02:44 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:20 PM to 01:37 PM
Moon sign Cancer
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
