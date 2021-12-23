Panchang December 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 06:27 PM after which Panchami will start. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect. Vaidhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 12:12 PM after which Vishkambha will start . Balava Vishti will cast its effect till 06:27 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Cancer .
Sunrise: 07:11
Sunset: 17:30
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Chaturthi (upto 06:27 PM), Panchami
Nakshatra: Ashlesha
Yoga Vaidhriti (upto 12:12 PM), Vishkambha
Karana Balava (upto 06:27 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:00 PM to 12:41 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:03 PM to 02:45 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:38 PM to 02:55 PM
Moon sign Cancer
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779