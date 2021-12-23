Panchang December 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 23 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 06:27 PM after which Panchami will start. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect. Vaidhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 12:12 PM after which Vishkambha will start . Balava Vishti will cast its effect till 06:27 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Cancer .
Sunrise: 07:11
Sunset: 17:30
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Chaturthi (upto 06:27 PM), Panchami
Nakshatra: Ashlesha
Yoga Vaidhriti (upto 12:12 PM), Vishkambha
Karana Balava (upto 06:27 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:00 PM to 12:41 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:03 PM to 02:45 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:38 PM to 02:55 PM
Moon sign Cancer
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
