Panchang December 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for December 23 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 06:27 PM after which Panchami will start.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 06:27 PM after which Panchami will start. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect. Vaidhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 12:12 PM after which Vishkambha will start . Balava Vishti will cast its effect till 06:27 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Cancer .

Sunrise: 07:11

 Sunset: 17:30 

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Chaturthi (upto 06:27 PM), Panchami

 Nakshatra: Ashlesha 

Yoga Vaidhriti (upto 12:12 PM), Vishkambha

Karana Balava (upto 06:27 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:00 PM to 12:41 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:03 PM to 02:45 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:38 PM to 02:55 PM

Moon sign Cancer

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Thursday, December 23, 2021
