Panchang December 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:34 PM after which Shashthi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect. Vishkambha Yoga will be in effect upto 12:01 PM after which Pritia will start . Karana Balava will cast its effect till 07:34 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise: 07:11

Sunset: 17:30

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Panchami (upto 07:34 PM), Shashthi

Nakshatra: Magha

Yoga Vishkambha (upto 12:01 PM), Priti

Karana Taitila (upto 07:34 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:00 PM to 12:41 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:04 PM to 02:45 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:03 AM to 12:21 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779