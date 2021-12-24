Panchang December 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:34 PM after which Shashthi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect. Vishkambha Yoga will be in effect upto 12:01 PM after which Pritia will start . Karana Balava will cast its effect till 07:34 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 07:11
Sunset: 17:30
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Panchami (upto 07:34 PM), Shashthi
Nakshatra: Magha
Yoga Vishkambha (upto 12:01 PM), Priti
Karana Taitila (upto 07:34 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:00 PM to 12:41 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:04 PM to 02:45 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:03 AM to 12:21 PM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779