Panchang December 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for December 24 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:34 PM after which Shashthi will start.
Published on Dec 24, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:34 PM after which Shashthi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect. Vishkambha Yoga will be in effect upto 12:01 PM after which Pritia will start . Karana Balava  will cast its effect till 07:34 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise: 07:11

 Sunset: 17:30

 Tithi: Krishna Paksha Panchami (upto 07:34 PM), Shashthi

 Nakshatra: Magha 

Yoga Vishkambha (upto 12:01 PM), Priti

Karana Taitila (upto 07:34 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:00 PM to 12:41 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:04 PM to 02:45 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:03 AM to 12:21 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

sun signs astrology hindu calendar
