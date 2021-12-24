Panchang December 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 24 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:34 PM after which Shashthi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect. Vishkambha Yoga will be in effect upto 12:01 PM after which Pritia will start . Karana Balava will cast its effect till 07:34 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 07:11
Sunset: 17:30
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Panchami (upto 07:34 PM), Shashthi
Nakshatra: Magha
Yoga Vishkambha (upto 12:01 PM), Priti
Karana Taitila (upto 07:34 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:00 PM to 12:41 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:04 PM to 02:45 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:03 AM to 12:21 PM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
