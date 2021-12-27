Panchang December 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:28 PM after which Navami will start. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect. Saubhagya Yoga will be in effect upto 08:54 AM after which Shobhana will start . Karana Balava will cast its effect till 07:53 AM, after which Kaulava will cast its effect upto 07:28 PM,after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 07:12
Sunset: 17:32
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Ashtami (upto 07:28 PM), Navami
Nakshatra: Hasta
Yoga Saubhagya (upto 08:54 AM), Shobhana
Karana Balava (upto 07:53 AM), Kaulava (upto 07:28 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:43 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:06 PM to 02:47 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:30 AM to 09:47 AM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779