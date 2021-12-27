Panchang December 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:28 PM after which Navami will start. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect. Saubhagya Yoga will be in effect upto 08:54 AM after which Shobhana will start . Karana Balava will cast its effect till 07:53 AM, after which Kaulava will cast its effect upto 07:28 PM,after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 07:12

Sunset: 17:32

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Ashtami (upto 07:28 PM), Navami

Nakshatra: Hasta

Yoga Saubhagya (upto 08:54 AM), Shobhana

Karana Balava (upto 07:53 AM), Kaulava (upto 07:28 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:43 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:06 PM to 02:47 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:30 AM to 09:47 AM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

