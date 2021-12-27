Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang December 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang December 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for December 27 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:28 PM after which Navami will start.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:28 PM after which Navami will start. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect. Saubhagya Yoga will be in effect upto 08:54 AM after which Shobhana will start . Karana Balava will cast its effect till 07:53 AM, after which Kaulava will cast its effect upto 07:28 PM,after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 07:12 

Sunset: 17:32 

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Ashtami (upto 07:28 PM), Navami 

Nakshatra: Hasta 

Yoga Saubhagya (upto 08:54 AM), Shobhana

Karana Balava (upto 07:53 AM), Kaulava (upto 07:28 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:43 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:06 PM to 02:47 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:30 AM to 09:47 AM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius 

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

