today panchang

Panchang December 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for December 28 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha upto 06:09 PM after which Dashami will start.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Chitra  Nakshatra will be in effect. Atiganda Yoga will be in effect.  Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 06:09 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 07:13 

Sunset: 17:33

 Tithi: Krishna Paksha Navami (upto 06:09 PM), Dashami

 Nakshatra: Chitra

 Yoga Atiganda

Karana Garaja (upto 06:09 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:43 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:06 PM to 02:47 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:58 PM to 04:15 PM

Moon sign Virgo (upto 4:44 PM), Libra

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 4:44 PM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces; After 4:44 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius (upto 4:44 PM), Pisces (after 4:44 PM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

