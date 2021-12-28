Panchang December 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha upto 06:09 PM after which Dashami will start. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect. Atiganda Yoga will be in effect. Karana Garaja will cast its effect till 06:09 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 07:13
Sunset: 17:33
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Navami (upto 06:09 PM), Dashami
Nakshatra: Chitra
Yoga Atiganda
Karana Garaja (upto 06:09 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:02 PM to 12:43 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:06 PM to 02:47 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:58 PM to 04:15 PM
Moon sign Virgo (upto 4:44 PM), Libra
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 4:44 PM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces; After 4:44 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius (upto 4:44 PM), Pisces (after 4:44 PM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
