Panchang December 29: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

today panchang

  • Panchang for December 29 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 04:12 PM after which Ekadashi will start.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 04:12 PM after which Ekadashi will start. Swati Nakshatra will be in effect. Sukarma Yoga will be in effect. Karana Vishti will cast its effect till 04:12 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 07:13 

Sunset: 17:33

 Tithi: Krishna Paksha Dashami (upto 04:12 PM), Ekadashi

 Nakshatra: Swati 

Yoga Sukarma

Karana Vishti (upto 04:12 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:07 PM to 02:48 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:23 PM to 01:41 PM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
