Panchang December 29: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 29 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 04:12 PM after which Ekadashi will start. Swati Nakshatra will be in effect. Sukarma Yoga will be in effect. Karana Vishti will cast its effect till 04:12 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Libra.
Sunrise: 07:13
Sunset: 17:33
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Dashami (upto 04:12 PM), Ekadashi
Nakshatra: Swati
Yoga Sukarma
Karana Vishti (upto 04:12 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:07 PM to 02:48 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:23 PM to 01:41 PM
Moon sign Libra
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
