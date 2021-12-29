Panchang December 29: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 04:12 PM after which Ekadashi will start. Swati Nakshatra will be in effect. Sukarma Yoga will be in effect. Karana Vishti will cast its effect till 04:12 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 07:13

Sunset: 17:33

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Dashami (upto 04:12 PM), Ekadashi

Nakshatra: Swati

Yoga Sukarma

Karana Vishti (upto 04:12 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:07 PM to 02:48 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:23 PM to 01:41 PM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477