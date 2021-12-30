Panchang December 30: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 30 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 01:40 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 09:50 PM after which Shula will start. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 01:40 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Libra.
Sunrise: 07:13
Sunset: 17:34
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Ekadashi (upto 01:40 PM), Dwadashi
Nakshatra: Vishakha
Yoga Dhriti (upto 09:50 PM), Shula
Karana Balava (upto 01:40 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:03 PM to 12:44 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:07 PM to 02:49 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:41 PM to 02:59 PM
Moon sign Libra (upto 07:08 PM), Scorpio
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477